June in Santa Fe can be more like a prelude to summer than summer itself. Sure, kids are out of school, tourists are descending on the town and temperatures are heating up (though this summer’s rains are a record-setting aberration).
But summer isn’t fully summer until the lady sings and the Santa Fe Opera weaves its magic. The spell starts now.
Opening night is Friday, with Bizet’s Carmen first up to kick off the season. On Saturday, Rossini’s The Barber of Seville takes the stage. Two iconic pieces opening the season will help make summer 2022 more like pre-pandemic days than any since 2019. That’s something to celebrate.
The season also features Verdi’s Falstaff and Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde. Then there's M. Butterfly — a world premiere based on the play by David Henry Hwang with score by Huang Ruo. This delicious mix of styles and offerings helps create the Santa Fe season’s longstanding appeal.
Opening night belongs in its own category of special. On that evening, the audience becomes part of the production, creating a festive, celebratory air so charged that it can equal the atmosphere in parking lots before Big 12 football games.
The anticipation is intense, and so is the fun being had.
It starts early. The parking lot opens some three hours before the first notes are sounded — for all performances, not just opening night. In the lot, people dressed in black tie and gowns, opera-related bling or Santa Fe-style Western glitz will be eating and drinking. Tailgating is elevated to a fine art during opening night, as befits the opera.
Most important, of course, is what happens on stage. The opening opera presents the familiar tale of the free-wheeling Carmen and her (temporary) love for Don José, whom she abandons for the bullfighter Escamillo. Don José, of course leaves behind his own love, Micaëla. It does not end well, but the misery unfolding doesn't mean the audience won't enjoy the spectacle.
Along with the return to 100 percent capacity in the theater prelude talks and dinners are back. Such occasions allow individuals to become more familiar with the opera being presented and learn more about the art form in general. Even before the music begins, you can start to understand more fully what will be happening.
For people who want to learn even more, tours of the opera house are back in 2022. The tours offer a way to absorb details about the theater’s architecture, opera history and the 2022 season. Visit santafeopera.org for details about the season, tickets and tours.
Tonight, the opera season begins, signaling the high summer season is here. Along with opera, get ready for markets, chorale performances, flamenco, chamber music — all part of the thrill during a Santa Fe summer. It's part of what makes our town unique, with opening night a singular moment. The opera is back. That's reason to celebrate.