It’s hardly surprising that online school doesn’t work as well as kids in a classroom with a live teacher in front of them.
A study released last week by the Legislative Finance Committee — the budget, not the education experts — found that the switch to virtual learning after schools closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic set back student learning. Of course it did.
The question isn’t whether virtual learning is better or worse than classroom instruction, though. The question is whether kids can return to school safely in the fall. If the recent spikes in the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 aren’t controlled, in-person school could be unsafe for students, teachers and staff.
The study, by Northwest Evaluation Association, McKinsey & Co., seems to argue that being back in school is what matters most, coming to that conclusion after conducting focus groups with parents and teachers and surveying some 4,170 teachers across New Mexico. We’re not sure the facts support that conclusion when public health is considered.
New Mexico has one of the highest percentages of young people infected with COVID-19 — around 13 percent, compared to a national average of 3.2 percent. What’s more, New Mexico has a high percentage of teachers — 25 percent — over age 55, according to a recent report from the American Enterprise Institute. That age group has particular vulnerabilities to the virus. Some 34 percent of principals also are over 55 in New Mexico. This is an age group that likely can retire — and would — should they feel at risk. Leaving students without experienced teachers would not boost learning, either.
It’s also important to point out that everything that happened after schools shut down happened on the fly. The schools closed and, almost immediately, virtual instruction started from teachers with no training in this style of learning. Many districts lacked equipment for students to use. Other areas have lousy internet, showing once again how the lack of high-speed internet is holding New Mexico back. (The state needs a laser-like focus this summer and beyond to improve connectivity.)
At the same time, children were dealing with living amid a crisis. Their parents likely lost jobs or, at the least, some financial support. They missed their friends. Many were short on food. Others missed sports, dance classes, playing in the park, riding bikes — just being a kid. No wonder they had trouble learning. All these difficulties — as is always the case — were exacerbated for children from disadvantaged backgrounds. There’s a reason the New Mexico public education system is under a court order to better fund education, especially for minority children and those from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Even with obstacles, many children adapted, did their lessons and learned. This ability to adjust is worthy of praise — such skills will serve children well throughout their lives, even if they don’t test well in the current moment. As for adults —parents who helped with lessons, teachers who innovated and district officials who worked tirelessly to deliver education — they deserve our appreciation.
Yes, New Mexico should do all it can as a state to open up the public schools come fall. They are essential. But a fall opening must be done safely and under circumstances that will work for kids and teachers. We’re not sure what will be more difficult for a child — learning virtually at home or wearing a mask all day and being unable to sit next to a friend at lunch. Kids like to hug. If secretaries are behind Plexiglas to stop the spread of germs, hugs will be in short supply.
Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica García is hoping for flexibility from the Public Education Department — and she is right. The district is planning for physical school, complete with extra cleaning to remove germs, protocols for keeping children more separate and, yes, even Plexiglas to separate adults from kids in some places. But she points out that some parents will not want to send their kids to school because they can’t risk contracting a disease that could kill them. The school district will need to accommodate their needs.
If Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations — including social distancing in the classroom — are adopted, the schools might have to operate on split schedules. Some children would learn at home and others at school, and then alternate.
Planning is nearly impossible because we can’t know in June what the pandemic will be like in August. Right now, districts are going to have to go with “all of the above” even as they face budget cuts.
Keeping in mind the lessons of this study — that kids need their schools every day — it’s more essential than ever to make sure all children have the resources they need to learn. That failure is not because of the pandemic and a move to virtual learning. Rather, it’s baked in our system. We didn’t need a study to tell us that.
