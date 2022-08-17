U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney voted for Donald Trump’s policies 93 percent of the time. She is about as conservative as they come.
Her dad, Dick Cheney, was George W. Bush’s vice president; a secretary of defense of George H.W. Bush; the White House chief of staff under Gerald Ford; and a staff assistant under Richard Nixon.
Liberal, the Cheney family is not.
None of that was enough to save Liz Cheney’s seat in Congress.
Cheney, who had the temerity to support country over party, was easily dispatched in the Wyoming GOP primary Tuesday. A Trump-backed candidate defeated her in a rout.
The Republican Party remains the party of Trump.
Yet in her defeat, Cheney had an important message for her nation. She is not going away. And she will continue to fight.
“We must be very clear-eyed about the threat we face and about what is required to defeat it. I have said since January 6 that I will do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office. And I mean this,” she said in a defiant concession speech.
She no longer will be in the House come January, but she arguably will have a more important position — leader of the anti-Trump conservatives.
“This primary election is over,” she said. “But now the real work begins.”
Job No. 1 is fighting a pernicious lie — that the 2020 election was stolen. It’s a falsehood that led to violence on Jan. 6, 2021, and continues to infect political discourse across the country. It even filtered into Santa Fe, where an attention-deprived headline hunter named Couy Griffin argued this week before a district judge that he should remain in office as an Otero County commissioner despite his own actions on that terrible day.
No one will remember what Griffin said Monday and Tuesday in court, but Cheney’s words in the aftermath of defeat will have staying power.
“No American,” she said, “should support election deniers for any position of genuine responsibility, where their refusal to follow the rule of law will corrupt our future.”
Cheney, like almost all other Republicans with the courage to speak against Trump’s lies and lawlessness, will be doing so while out of political office. Members of Congress who crossed the Trump rubicon either declined to run for reelection or were defeated, with few exceptions. Only one Republican member of the Senate who voted to convict Trump is on the ballot in 2022.
The fate of Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski offers hope for a future that is not controlled by extremists. In the Tuesday primary, Murkowski survived her election and will be on the ballot in November, facing a Trump-backed candidate and others.
Alaska uses an open, ranked-choice primary, and counting the votes is complicated. The key to Murkowski’s survival is that voters from all political parties — or none — could participate. Her fate was not left up to GOP stalwarts, as happened to Cheney.
Of the 10 House representatives who voted to impeach Trump, only two will be on the November ballot. Both emerged from primaries where all candidates faced each other and the top vote-getters advanced — again, party extremists could not control the results.
Liz Cheney, in her defeat, has made the stakes clear. We are fighting to maintain our democratic republic with its constitutional values and rule of law. Open primaries, which dilute the power of extremists of any perspective, are one way forward to do just that.