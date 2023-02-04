One of the jobs of a citizen is to keep watch on government — a task made more difficult when the men and women who make the laws try to keep secrets.
As always, it’s important to pay attention during this legislative session, because if there’s one thing that excites all too many of our representatives, it’s the opportunity to draw the curtain.
Example: Senate Bill 63, also known as the Appointed Executive Office Finalists List. Sponsored by Sen. Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque, it would create a new section of the Inspection of Public Records Act and exempt the records of individuals applying for appointed executive positions from inspection. Instead, only names of finalists would have to be made public.
That’s a bad idea.
Only by seeing who applies can the public evaluate the worth of finalists — and eventually, who gets the job.
Think of the recent process to select commissioners to the Public Regulation Commission. Brian Moore won appointment by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham despite lacking a college diploma as required by statute. He also had less experience in regulating or dealing with utilities. He had been a state representative but lacked the substantive knowledge of the industry he was appointed to regulate, especially compared to other applicants for the job.
Because the public saw the full list of applicants, it was clear Lujan Grisham had not appointed one of the most qualified people to the position. Moore resigned quickly, to his credit.
It mattered that the entire list of applicants was available so citizens could compare résumés and experience. With an exemption that cloaks the names of applicants in secrecy, such scrutiny would be more difficult.
The argument by those who support keeping names confidential is this spurious contention: The best candidates don’t apply if there is too much public scrutiny. These so-called top candidates don’t want their current bosses to know they are searching. Too bad. Those charged with doing the public’s business must keep in mind that public business is, well, public. Starting out by holding back information doesn’t cut it.
And besides, wouldn’t the candidate’s current employers want to know when key staffers are looking to jump ship? This added secrecy won’t help them run their organizations.
Already, SB 63 received a do-pass in the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee and has been sent to the Judiciary Committee. Incredibly, the vote was 7-2, with Republican Sens. David Gallegos and Stuart Ingle voting no. Voting yes were committee Chair Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Tallman, Sen. Martin Hickey, Sen. Moe Maestas, Sen. Brenda McKenna and Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, all Democrats. Also voting yes was Sen. Gregg Schmedes, a Republican.
This legislation should be stopped. Calling legislators, writing letters and otherwise letting lawmakers know transparency in doing the public’s business is essential, will help defeat it.
Not all proposals are intent on hiding the public’s business, though. Take Senate Bill 153, or Publication of Supplemental Appropriations, sponsored by Sen. Nancy Rodriguez, D-Santa Fe.
It would require the Legislative Council Service to publish a searchable list of appropriation allocations from the supplemental General Appropriations Act on the legislative website.
If it passes and is signed, people can find out which projects their legislators are spending money on. Such a list will demonstrate how individual legislators are delivering pork to their districts — which reflects both judgment and whether favors are involved. If budgets show values, so do appropriations. The public deserves to know where its tax dollars go — and who is greasing the skids.
Other bills dealing with transparency in how the government operates likely will come up. These are early days this session, so pay attention both to bills already introduced and those to come. Transparency in government, which should be a default, often occurs only after the public raises a ruckus. Time to make some noise.