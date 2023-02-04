One of the jobs of a citizen is to keep watch on government — a task made more difficult when the men and women who make the laws try to keep secrets.

As always, it’s important to pay attention during this legislative session, because if there’s one thing that excites all too many of our representatives, it’s the opportunity to draw the curtain.

Example: Senate Bill 63, also known as the Appointed Executive Office Finalists List. Sponsored by Sen. Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque, it would create a new section of the Inspection of Public Records Act and exempt the records of individuals applying for appointed executive positions from inspection. Instead, only names of finalists would have to be made public.

