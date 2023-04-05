Firefighters clear brush and debris away from cabins along N.M. 518 near the Taos County line May 13 while fire rages over a nearby ridge. Firefighters from all over the country converged on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
The U.S. Forest Service's decision to light the Las Dispensas prescribed burn in Gallinas Canyon on April 6, 2022, proved disastrous almost from the beginning. The burn officially began around 1 p.m., and by 4:30 p.m., fire officials knew they couldn’t control several spot fires that had jumped beyond the prescribed burn area.
The prescribed burn became a wildfire, and the Hermits' Peak Fire blazed through dry forests, later combining with the Calf Canyon Fire on April 22. Incredibly, Calf Canyon was another Forest Service-ignited blaze, this one turning hot because piles from an earlier prescribed burn were not put out completely and smoldered before reigniting.
Eventually, the Hermits’ Peak/Calf Canyon Fire became the largest and most destructive in New Mexico history, decimating more than 341,000 acres. Destruction included some 903 structures, including hundreds of homes.
So much went wrong with the burn — designed, ironically, to prevent a massive wildfire by reducing forest fuel — it’s difficult to list them all.
As a result, many New Mexicans believe spring conditions have become too unpredictable to conduct prescribed burns. Just as climate change has dried the forests to the breaking point, winds are less predictable and more fierce. Toward that end, the Legislature passed and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed this week legislation banning prescribed burns on days when a red flag wind warning is in place.
Sponsored by Sen. Ron Griggs, R-Alamagordo, the legislation is an attempt to protect the state from public lands managers whose decisions can ruin lives. The bill was a bipartisan effort.
Underestimating the winds was far from the only error in the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon disaster.
The Gallinas Watershed Prescribed Fire Plan, prepared in 2019 and approved in early 2020, never was updated to account for worsening drought conditions. What's more, on the day of the prescribed burn, an inadequate water supply was available to handle spot fires if they occurred outside the burn area. At the same time, the risk of fuels burning outside the designated area was improperly assessed — despite acknowledgement that risk of fuel catching fire was “moderate to high.”
One after the other, the miscues added up, the fire was sparked, and a region set ablaze.
Since then, the federal government has apologized and allocated $3.95 billion through Hermits' Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act to make the residents of the area whole.
President Joe Biden visited New Mexico to hear from people devastated by the blaze. This week, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Lujan Grisham and other state and local leaders met with community members in Las Vegas to discuss the fire's lingering impact.
The message from leaders was clear: The work to repair the damage is underway. A claims office to help residents receive promised assistance is up and running. Some $160 million from the federal government has been allocated to the city of Las Vegas for water projects currently in the planning stages, including sediment removal systems and a new water treatment system.
Those are the correct responses from a federal government whose miscues caused devastation. But it may take decades to adequately assess the effects of the fire on the people, culture, economy, wildlife, land and water of the north. Aggressive and constant oversight is essential to make sure money is spent wisely and in the right places.
The hard work of recovery is in its infancy. The people of San Miguel, Mora and Taos counties have survived for centuries and will persevere through this fire and its aftermath. But through the struggle of rebuilding, this sentiment will linger. The fire was a choice.
New Mexico, even with the need to reduce forest fuel, can't afford any more fires of choice. Lightning will strike. Accidents will happen. Fires will burn. But when the next big one starts — as it will — let it not be at the hands of those charged with managing our public lands.