One year ago today, New Mexico changed forever.

The U.S. Forest Service's decision to light the Las Dispensas prescribed burn in Gallinas Canyon on April 6, 2022, proved disastrous almost from the beginning. The burn officially began around 1 p.m., and by 4:30 p.m., fire officials knew they couldn’t control several spot fires that had jumped beyond the prescribed burn area.

The prescribed burn became a wildfire, and the Hermits' Peak Fire blazed through dry forests, later combining with the Calf Canyon Fire on April 22. Incredibly, Calf Canyon was another Forest Service-ignited blaze, this one turning hot because piles from an earlier prescribed burn were not put out completely and smoldered before reigniting.