Before the moment passes, New Mexicans should celebrate an environmental achievement that results from many individuals and groups working together.
Because of their efforts, the Gila River will remain untrammeled.
Because of their efforts, an expensive and environmentally damaging diversion project will not block the river.
Because of their efforts, millions of tax dollars will not be wasted.
Instead, money can be spent on projects in and around the river that will protect habitat, save water and provide jobs to the people of southwestern New Mexico. The river can qualify for Wild and Scenic status, further protection for this precious resource.
Make no mistake, however. The outcome could have been different: bad for the river and, ultimately, bad for the people who live there.
In a 2020 piece for The New Mexican, former U.S. Sen. Jeff Bingaman and former Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt called the diversion a “vampire proposal,” with few supporters yet difficult to kill.
They wrote that damming the Gila “would suck the life out of Southern New Mexico’s most treasured scenic river.”
That is not going to happen.
Despite the push to build another wasteful water project in the West, the Legislature passed House Bill 200 to end our state’s participation in this boondoggle. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the bill in April, directing the Interstate Stream Commission to withdraw from the group planning the diversion project. The legislation also calls for the $80 million in remaining federal funds to be spent on local water projects.
Since 2014, the stream commission had pursued a diversion project to move 14,000 acre-feet of water annually under the terms of the Arizona Water Settlements Act, keeping it in New Mexico. Former Gov. Susana Martinez backed the multimillion-dollar project. The agency set up to pursue the diversion — the Central Arizona Project — spent some $16 million to achieve nothing.
Thankfully, New Mexico has decided to call it quits.
Last year, the stream commission effectively killed the project in a 7-2 vote to reject further funding necessary to complete an environmental impact statement. That meant the project could not progress.
On April 30, members of the stream commission made the withdrawal from the project official, voting to defund the New Mexico Entity of the Central Arizona Project and leave the diversion group.
The millions of dollars that would have gone down the drain can be used in other ways to benefit the people of southwestern New Mexico. With $80 million in funding available, local governments, farmers, outdoors enthusiasts and others can discuss how best to proceed. The money can be spent replacing aging infrastructure, conserving water and building sustainable supplies in the region.
That leaves the Gila flowing, a place to nurture life and also as a draw to visitors eager to see the wild up close. Bird-lovers, anglers, hikers, hunters and others visit to soak in nature, strengthening and supporting the outdoor-recreation economy.
A report issued late last year from market research firm Southwick Associates found that water-based recreation along the Gila and San Francisco rivers supports some 5,000 jobs with more than $92 million in annual income, helping attract visitors who spend some $427 million a year.
A diversion that could have left the Gila without water would have made a robust outdoors economy difficult to sustain. Just as important is the harm a diversion would do to the creatures and plants that depend on the Gila River for sustenance.
For anyone who says there is not enough good news in the world, take time to celebrate that a great river is no longer at risk of being plundered in New Mexico. Now, let’s encourage Congress to protect the Gila and San Francisco rivers with Wild and Scenic designation. Sen. Martin Heinrich and retired Sen. Tom Udall introduced the M.H. Dutch Salmon Greater Gila Wild and Scenic River Act in 2020, protecting just under 450 miles of the Gila and San Francisco rivers. Sen. Ben Ray Luján plans to join Heinrich in reintroducing the legislation.
The work of protecting the wild remains unfinished. Celebrate the victory over a wasteful diversion project. Then, back to work.
