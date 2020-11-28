So many policy differences will separate the Joe Biden administration from the Donald Trump era — and we can think of few where the chasm will be as wide as in the area of immigration.
Even in making Cabinet appointments in the area of national security, Biden made clear the United States once more would become a welcoming nation to immigrants and refugees.
Secretary of State-designate Tony Blinken, in accepting the nomination earlier this month, told the story of his stepfather, who survived the Holocaust with help from an American GI.
“For my family, as for so many generations of Americans, America has literally been the last best hope in the world,” Blinken said.
He went on to describe his stepfather’s escape from a death march and an encounter with American troops: “He ran to the tank. The hatch opened. An African American GI looked down at him. He fell to his knees and said the only three words he knew in English that his mother had taught him: God Bless America. The GI lifted him into the tank, into America, into freedom.”
Biden’s choice for the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, is the son of Jewish Cuban refugees. He would be the first Hispanic and first immigrant to hold the position, should he receive confirmation.
In accepting the nomination, Mayorkas tweeted this comment: “When I was very young, the United States provided my family and me a place of refuge. Now, I have been nominated to be the DHS Secretary and oversee the protection of all Americans and those who flee persecution in search of a better life for themselves and their loved ones.”
That attitude is markedly different from the current administration, which severely restricted legal immigration and cut the number of refugees the U.S. will accept. All the while, Trump continued building a border wall and locked up people who were caught trying to cross, leading to some of this nation’s most shameful moments in recent years.
The reality of detention camps on our borders, with children taken forcibly from parents, will stain our nation’s reputation for years. The work of finding lost parents and reuniting them with 500-plus children is urgent.
Mayorkas, who helped create the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, is a clear signal from Biden that policies will be changing.
In fact, restoring DACA — which allows adults who came illegally to this country as children to work and live here — will be an early priority for Biden. Some 600,000 young adults participate in the program, and they need certainty in their lives, as opposed to the wild policy swings of the past four years.
As with so much in Washington, much work is to be done. But reversing policies that built a virtual wall around the United States, one more potent than the absurd, costly and ill-conceived border wall, will help restore the United States in the eyes of many.
According to Gallup pollsters, some 8 in 10 Americans now believe immigration is good for the nation. Biden should strive to build an immigration policy that is humane, easier to navigate and more welcoming than those under either Trump or President Barack Obama.
Many necessary changes can be accomplished through executive order while the president builds consensus on immigration reform — the need to pass legislation that keeps the nation secure, allows legal immigration and also protects young men and women raised here.
Focus will be important. Start by protecting DACA young adults and halt construction on the wall. End the ban on travel from Muslim countries. One by one, reverse Trump’s rule changes, a process that will not happen quickly. And while all of that is happening, introduce legislation to reform the immigration process.
During the campaign and with his appointments, Biden has made clear he believes in the promise of America as a country of refuge. That’s one reason he won the election. Now, all that remains is for him to deliver.
