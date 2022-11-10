Today, the United States celebrates its veterans, honoring those who served their country in war and peace. But a “thank you for your service,” though welcome, is hardly enough.

In 2022, strides are being made to ensure veterans receive necessary services without delay or obstruction. Congress passed the PACT Act, expanding Department of Veterans Affairs health care and benefits for men and women exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.

This will cover veterans from Vietnam to the present day, making it easier for people damaged by toxic exposure during their service to be treated.

