Today, the United States celebrates its veterans, honoring those who served their country in war and peace. But a “thank you for your service,” though welcome, is hardly enough.
In 2022, strides are being made to ensure veterans receive necessary services without delay or obstruction. Congress passed the PACT Act, expanding Department of Veterans Affairs health care and benefits for men and women exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.
This will cover veterans from Vietnam to the present day, making it easier for people damaged by toxic exposure during their service to be treated.
That’s an essential way to serve veterans — delivering the benefits they were promised and they deserve.
In Santa Fe, the Hometown Heroes banners continue to fly on lampposts across town. Driving down the major streets of Santa Fe, residents and visitors can see the tributes to men and women who served. We can honor them next year by putting up the banners by Memorial Day, with no controversy and fuss.
And at 11 a.m. Friday, the city’s Veterans Day event will begin on the Plaza, with a proclamation read by the mayor and a presentation of colors by Santa Fe High’s Junior ROTC followed by the national anthem and Pledge of Allegiance.
The 11 o’clock hour is significant — Veterans Day, originally Armistice Day, began in the aftermath of World War I, characterized then as the war to end all wars. Sadly, it only proved a preview of bloody conflicts to come. Eventually, an armistice was signed between the Allied nations and Germany on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — Nov. 11, 1918. That ended hostilities, for the most part, and the war officially came to an end in June 1919 with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles.
On Nov. 11, 1919, the first commemoration of Armistice Day began.
Today we mark Veterans Day — Congress changed the name in 1954. By that time, the United States had fought World War II and the Korean War, creating more veterans to honor. Since then, the nation has veterans from Vietnam, Grenada, the Gulf War, Bosnia, Iraq, Afghanistan, the global war on terror, as well as the men and women who served capably in peacetime. We honor those who have served and those who continue to serve.
In 1918, the world naively believed it could end armed conflict after the millions left dead and wounded in World War I. Citizens of countries around the world started wearing poppies to remember — the flower grew along the Western Front and came to symbolize World War I. Less visible today in the U.S. than Europe, the poppy still serves as a universal reminder of the losses of war, grief symbolized in the classic poem, “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae.
Today, we remember once more, whether in public ceremony or private homage. Veterans deserve our collective gratitude — both with words and action. As former President Ronald Reagan said in a radio address to the nation back in 1983: “Veterans know better than anyone else the price of freedom, for they’ve suffered the scars of war. We can offer them no better tribute than to protect what they have won for us. That is our duty. They have never let America down. We will not let them down.”