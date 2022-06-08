If you don’t enter, you can’t win — and the same goes for political contests. A political party that fails to field a candidate hands the race to the other side.
That’s one of the takeaways after the Tuesday primary election, designed to winnow a slate of candidates so political parties can go head to head come November. The idea is to give voters a choice but also to have a debate about ideas and policies. Then, when voters fill in the bubble for the candidate of their choice, they actually have a decision to make.
In too many counties in New Mexico — and that includes Santa Fe — there will be too few choices come November at the local level, particularly in the races where voters’ voices can make a difference.
Sheriff Adan Mendoza, who won the Democratic nomination Tuesday night, is the presumptive winner to serve as sheriff for the next four years. He doesn’t have opposition come fall. Neither do the two nominees for the Santa Fe County Commission; winner Justin Greene in District 1 and Camilla Bustamante in District 3 won’t have Republican or Libertarian opposition.
District 46 in the House of Representatives was a three-way race for the Democratic nomination, and incumbent Rep. Andrea Romero won handily. She faces a Republican in the fall, Jay Groseclose, so at least voters will be able to attend debates or read about the candidates’ policy suggestions.
In other Santa Fe-area House seats, Democratic primaries had no competition Tuesday — and none will be forthcoming in November. Rep. Linda Serrato in District 45; Rep. Tara Lujan in District 48; Rep. Matthew McQueen in District 50; and newcomer Reena Szczepanski in District 47 are unopposed.
The election, in essence, is over. And while that’s good news for the candidates, it’s not healthy in a representative democracy.
Still, even without competition, we hope candidates speak at forums and knock on doors — that’s how you discover what voters think — but a vigorous debate from different perspectives improves campaign season. We’re not talking about sound bites or attack ads, but discussions on how to improve Santa Fe and New Mexico conducted with civility and intelligence.
In the contest for magistrate judge in Santa Fe County, for example, the four candidates sat at a League of Women Voters forum and discussed how the “people’s court” could best serve the community. They didn’t just criticize each other. That kind of intelligent give and take is precisely what we need.
Sure enough, Dev Atma Khalsa won the Democratic nomination — but he has no opponent this fall.
At least the competition at the top of the ticket will be fierce. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, as expected, will face GOP nominee Mark Ronchetti. Libertarian Karen Bedonie also is running for governor. Other statewide races have varying degrees of competition — and that’s a positive thing.
When elections aren’t contested, voters can lose interest. For a democratic republic to function, there must be an informed group of voters. That means candidates step up to participate and voters pay attention. When both things happen, the campaigns are better, and once the winners take office, governing improves.
In a contested election with spirited debate, candidates take positions and make promises — when they fall short, voters can hold them to account. When a campaign is symbolic and the winner predetermined, voters are the losers.
Despite a prediction from Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver that around 50 percent of voters would turn out for the primary Tuesday, only around 25 percent of voters bothered to show up. Competition up and down the ballot — whether in June or November — is a tried-and-true method of motivating voters.
Parties should try it, recruiting candidates now for future elections and making sure elections remain a choice, not a coronation.