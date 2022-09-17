Part of the process in setting policy is taking public comment — but too often, the big decisions already have been made. By the time the public gets to weigh in, the city ordinance, the state law, the forest plan, the county initiative — whatever is being discussed — is set in stone.

That’s why the give and take at a public hearing on a new plan to regulate short-term rentals in Santa Fe County was refreshing. In the meeting, county residents spoke up to suggest changes to proposed county rules for short-term rentals. Dozens of people spoke out. County commissioners listened, gave feedback and judging from their comments, appeared open to change.

Working together, citizens and county officials can formulate regulations that work for people who are providing lodging in their homes and for the many more people who don’t. That’s how it should be.

