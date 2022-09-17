Part of the process in setting policy is taking public comment — but too often, the big decisions already have been made. By the time the public gets to weigh in, the city ordinance, the state law, the forest plan, the county initiative — whatever is being discussed — is set in stone.
That’s why the give and take at a public hearing on a new plan to regulate short-term rentals in Santa Fe County was refreshing. In the meeting, county residents spoke up to suggest changes to proposed county rules for short-term rentals. Dozens of people spoke out. County commissioners listened, gave feedback and judging from their comments, appeared open to change.
Working together, citizens and county officials can formulate regulations that work for people who are providing lodging in their homes and for the many more people who don’t. That’s how it should be.
Under the ordinance, people renting their property are facing fees — $375 to start and $300 annually. The county wants the money to cover increased road and water use and pay for the impact on other county services. The ordinance also would set occupancy limits, install quiet hours for rental properties and place restrictions on parking and water use.
Anyone who wants to start using a home as a short-term rental would have to tell neighbors and post easily obtained contact information. That way, property owners can be identified in timely fashion during an emergency.
The rules are necessary, according to the county, because short-term rentals are growing in popularity as Santa Fe-area tourism rebounds. For property owners — whether of one house or many — renting for a week or a month is more profitable than finding long-term tenants.
Regulating such properties also brings in taxes and gives the county a way to ensure fire and safety codes are met. It’s the right thing to do.
However, the speakers at the public hearing made good points, ones we trust county officials will take into consideration.
Renting one room in a house for visitors, or even letting out the casita in the backyard, is hardly the same as an investor who owns a dozen short-term rentals. The fees should be appropriate to the type of business being operated. A tiered system makes sense.
Additionally, property owners who are renting rooms or houses shouldn’t be required to pay two years of back lodgers’ taxes. Property owners say they didn’t know such a tax existed. Ignorance may be no excuse, but the county is not short of money — start fresh with lodgers’ taxes when the new rules go into effect.
However, a broader issue needs to be addressed. Short-term rentals might be good for property owners. They’re good for visitors who prefer them to hotels. They have become a way of life for the tourist and travel industry, although legacy hotels are hurting as a result.
But the county and the city of Santa Fe should look for additional ways to persuade property owners that renting their houses or rooms on a long-term basis is something to consider.
Santa Fe County remains short of rental properties and rents are high. Converting short-term rentals to homes for people who live and work here might be less lucrative for the owners, but it would help relieve the pressure to build new units.
A program in Summit County, Colo., is offering financial incentives to short-term property rental owners, an effort that has added 54 bedrooms in the county and town of Breckenridge in its pilot stages. County and city officials there have extended it through 2022 with a goal of reaching 100 bedrooms. The Lease to Locals program is a national model that can be adapted to local conditions.
Reducing short-term rentals, of course, is a problem for another ordinance with a separate public hearing. Right now, Santa Fe County needs to listen to its constituents and rework its short-term rental ordinance. That’s how to produce public policy that works for everyone.