Born from the bloody Civil War, Memorial Day is the holiday to honor service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice — losing their lives — to keep this country safe and free.
It generally is not considered the day to thank random veterans for their service; that happens on Veterans Day in November. Armed Forces Day, the third Saturday of May, honors the men and women serving today. Memorial Day weekend is seen as the kickoff to summer — but even the fun of barbecues or time by the pool or lake should take a back seat to making time to be grateful for men and women who believed in a cause greater than themselves.
That belief in the promise of this United States caused individuals to lay down their lives to keep this country united, strong and free. More than 1 million have died in U.S. wars, the largest toll — some 600,000-plus — came during the 19th-century war to end slavery and preserve the Union.
The lessons of the Civil War loom especially large today, as the nation still is coming to grips with a president who refused to surrender power peacefully, unlike all other presidents who came before.
The more we learn about the events of Jan. 6, 2021, the more evident it is that the liberty and freedom so many have died to preserve was at risk.
In a nation divided by so many real and perceived political differences, it remains so. That’s why Memorial Day 2022 has special significance.
This holiday — observed the last Monday of May — was born of the war that nearly tore the nation asunder. This year, that Monday falls on May 30, the traditional day for commemorating Memorial Day from 1868 until 1970.
Gen. John A. Logan declared the first official Decoration Day — Memorial Day’s original name — on May 30, 1868. It was observed at Arlington National Cemetery with volunteers decorating the graves of more than 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers.
During World War II, the nation expanded and renamed Memorial Day, honoring all Americans who had died in military service.
Today, it is more of an afterthought than it should be. Military service is less common across all classes of our society. Census Bureau and Department of Defense figures show that some 12 percent of the population served in a branch of the military in World War II. Today, fewer than 1 percent of the total population is on active duty or reserves.
Many Americans don’t know an active member of the service, although that is much less likely in Northern New Mexico, where military service remains traditional.
Even without personal knowledge, Americans who are safe and comfortable can take time to salute those who have died while serving their country.
Whether attending a Memorial Day service, flying the flag or sharing with children what the day is about — we all can remember the fallen and honor their sacrifice.
And in this year of 2022, honoring that sacrifice means a new commitment to keeping the United States one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Their sacrifice must not have been in vain.