Giving Tuesday — a day dedicated to charitable donations — couldn’t be happening at a better time.
Despite the bright holiday lights and beautiful decorations, people are hurting — in our area, in our state, in our nation. They need help, whether with buying food, paying medical bills or keeping a roof over their heads.
The nonprofits that support our community in many ways, whether essentials for the body, arts for the soul or education for the mind, are stretched. Donations can help them keep up their essential work.
Today’s the day for people who are able to share what they can.
That’s because on #GivingTuesday, many nonprofits and charities will have matching funds available. Each donation packs a larger punch that way. For every dollar an individual gives, a foundation or philanthropist will match. That means a donation of $50 can become $100 and so on.
What charity an individual supports is intensely personal. Many in Santa Fe love to help animals, since they cannot speak for themselves. The Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society’s popular Barkin’ Ball fundraiser will be streaming on Tuesday, Dec. 1, with donations of up to $55,000 matched dollar for dollar. You’ll be able to watch at santafenewmexican.com.
Not sure who you want to support? There will be a Twitter hashtag for New Mexico nonprofits, #GivingTuesdayNM, but the day of giving is worldwide. You can also search Giving Tuesday and causes you care about to find groups who are participating.
Giving Tuesday takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, following the big shopping days — Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. The idea is to do good even after an orgy of spending. Started in the United States, the movement has become global. Since 2012, it has proved to be a way of encouraging generosity across the world. This year, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing pain worldwide, those with the means can consider donating money to charities that support global health programs. Doctors Without Borders is one of the groups where donations will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $85,000.
In New Mexico, we know people need food and shelter, so donations to nonprofits that meet those essentials always are welcome. Even if donations aren’t matched, we must keep at the work of feeding, clothing and sheltering people.
Educational institutions, including private schools such as St. Michael’s High School, Santa Fe Prep and others, are asking for support since traditional fundraisers had to be scuttled in the pandemic. The University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University will be participating in Giving Tuesday, as is St. John’s College. For younger children, Enterprise Bank and Trust will match donations to the Santa Fe Children’s Museum dollar for dollar. Another worthy nonprofit is Partners in Education Foundation, which benefits Santa Fe Public Schools.
The needs are many, and stretching a dollar is always in style. On Tuesday, find an organization where your donations will make an impact.
