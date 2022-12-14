The crisis of homelessness has been building for years and will take at least that long to handle. Many cities — including Santa Fe — are doing their utmost to relieve human suffering while, at the same time, maintaining a quality of life for residents.

That’s why public camping, allowed during the coronavirus pandemic, is such a divisive issue. It's not a welcome option — whether for people without shelter or residents of the city living in more traditional homes. But it became a necessity during the pandemic as populations grew and shelters had fewer beds. Emergency shelters had to decrease attendance numbers at night to reduce potential spread of COVID-19. In return, the city looked the other way when people camped outside.

Public camping, in turn, caused hygiene problems — human waste, trash, discarded needles and other drug paraphernalia. It meant children and their parents felt unsafe. It is absolutely the right thing to do to move people away from sleeping in public spaces in Santa Fe.

