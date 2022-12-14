The crisis of homelessness has been building for years and will take at least that long to handle. Many cities — including Santa Fe — are doing their utmost to relieve human suffering while, at the same time, maintaining a quality of life for residents.
That’s why public camping, allowed during the coronavirus pandemic, is such a divisive issue. It's not a welcome option — whether for people without shelter or residents of the city living in more traditional homes. But it became a necessity during the pandemic as populations grew and shelters had fewer beds. Emergency shelters had to decrease attendance numbers at night to reduce potential spread of COVID-19. In return, the city looked the other way when people camped outside.
Public camping, in turn, caused hygiene problems — human waste, trash, discarded needles and other drug paraphernalia. It meant children and their parents felt unsafe. It is absolutely the right thing to do to move people away from sleeping in public spaces in Santa Fe.
Except, not in the cold of winter. The city should rethink its timing.
When public camping was not discouraged, city employees would hand out sleeping bags and tents to individuals they found outside on freezing nights. There was no room at the shelters. Now, although warm clothes will be handed out, the city no longer will distribute sleeping bags or tents. People are being encouraged to use shelters, including the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place, St. Elizabeth Emergency Shelter, Salvation Army or Consuelo’s Place at the midtown campus.
Again, moving people into warm beds with a hot meal is smart policy.
The shelters offer critical services for people who are unhoused. Such assistance can help those who are able find permanent living quarters and rejoin society. Many people on the streets need substance abuse or mental health treatment. They also need help finding a place to live, a job and medical care. They can get such help at a shelter.
But in the winter, the city is best served by using every tool in its toolkit — in this case, sleeping bags and tents — because frigid nights require extreme measures.
Clearly, many people who prefer sleeping rough are not good candidates for shelters, for many reasons. Some aren’t comfortable in group settings. Some shelters don’t allow intoxicated people in, although the Interfaith Shelter does not have a sobriety requirement after 9 p.m. Some individuals don’t want to be separated from pets or from their loved ones becasue shelters separate men and women. As a result, they will remain on the streets.
Outside, they will need warmth to get them through nights where temperatures are dropping to the single digits. Even during the day, highs are cold, if not frigid. Albuquerque, for example, is opening warming centers during the day to help people cope with the cold. That's something Santa Fe should consider.
People do need to stop sleeping in city parks and arroyos. That’s only fair to all residents of the city. But surely the emphasis on shelters can wait until nights are warmer.
Remember the history: The Interfaith Shelter at Pete’s Place was born out of tragedy — established by faith leaders working with city leaders after 21 people died during the brutal winter of 2006-07. Santa Fe stepped up then and saved lives. Today's immediate challenge is the similar, but the longterm challenge is far different than it was 15 years ago. Answers aren't easy or cheap, given the magnitude of the situation.
The first steps start with acquiring more affordable housing, plus creating treatment options for substance abuse and mental health issues. They will include building a place for people to gather during the day. If progress is made in improving services — and helping people out of homelessness — their efforts will reduce the burden on Santa Fe's small businesses and other shelter neighbors.
Right now, though, we need to make sure people aren't going to freeze to death on the streets.
Here's the message from Joe Dudziak, who runs Chaplain Joe’s Street Outreach. A longtime advocate for the homeless, Dudziak has handed out more than 85 zero-degree sleeping bags since his winter mission began this year. His wise observation: “What is being said is that it enables people to illegally camp. In my humble opinion, it enables someone to not freeze to death.”