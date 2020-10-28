On election night, don’t just watch where Joe Biden or Donald Trump is winning or losing. The fate of the U.S. Senate will offer early clues on how the night is going to turn out.
As voters across the country choose between the two parties, almost no election — including that for president — is as important as each individual race for Senate, where a Democratic majority could check a reelected Donald Trump or assist Joe Biden in using the power of government to address the critical challenges of the nation.
Thirty-five Senate seats are contested in this election. Republicans hold 53, with Vice President Mike Pence available in case of a tie.
Democrats need to gain three seats if Biden wins, or four if Trump is reelected. And Democrats actually have a chance at regaining the majority. Even Trump told donors last week that it will be “very tough” for Republicans to hold the Senate.
Barring a blue tsunami, a Senate majority will be razor thin. Democrats think they can turn seats in Arizona, Maine and Colorado, with other possibilities in North Carolina, Georgia, Iowa and Montana. Republicans likely will win back Alabama. A Democrat captured a special election there, but only because his opponent was accused of sexual misconduct.
What’s more, there always are unexpected outcomes. The race in Michigan, between an incumbent Democrat senator and an up-and-coming GOP challenger, is close, although Sen. Gary Peters is pulling away in recent polls.
In New Mexico, Democratic candidate Ben Ray Luján is leading his Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti by some 10 points. They are vying for an open seat, one vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Tom Udall, a Democrat. No one in the Luján camp is taking any vote or victory for granted.
That’s wise. Democrats know they need the majority, and that means maintaining the seat in New Mexico.
Here’s why: Especially for judicial appointments, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who's also up for reelection, pushed his advantage to pack the courts with conservatives; when a Democrat was president, McConnell blocked appointments.
Possessing such extraordinary power, McConnell also has killed legislation he doesn’t like. It’s not that he takes bills approved in the Democratic House and makes them more palatable to GOP tastes. He just won’t take them up.
The first piece of legislation passed by the Democratic House in 2019 concerned voting rights, improving election security and getting money out of politics. McConnell wouldn’t look at it. He also refused to consider a second stimulus bill, passed in May by Democrats, to help deal with economic stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Approving judges mattered more than ordinary men and women losing their homes or businesses.
As McConnell said this week about the Supreme Court nomination: “A lot of what we have done over the last four years will be undone sooner or later by the next election. Won’t be able to do much about this for a long time to come.”
The next election — Tuesday — must begin to undo the damage of years of inaction. The work in January, whomever is president, will be monumental.
The nation needs targeted stimulus legislation to help people, businesses, local governments and states recover from COVID-19’s economic distress. Legislation could include billions to help with housing and food assistance, hazard pay for essential workers, money for child-care assistance, Medicaid expansion and other safety-net programs.
Congress must pass comprehensive immigration reform, something it's been unable to do no matter who runs the House and Senate. It needs to address voting rights, election security, infrastructure, a more equitable tax structure, and, of course, legislation to shore up the Affordable Care Act. Access to health care during a pandemic cannot be reduced; it must be expanded. The nation must put the environment and climate change on the congressional to-do list.
So much work ahead, the kind that requires action on the right kind of items; the kind that means something in living rooms and workplaces and schools, not the Senate cloakroom. Watch the returns election night. Pay attention to Arizona, Maine and Colorado. Keep North Carolina, Georgia, Iowa and Montana on your radar. If Democrats win enough of those seats, Washington, D.C., could have an entirely different look and feel.
