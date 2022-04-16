The world needs Easter right about now, with its message of life, hope and redemption.
For Christians and non-Christians the world over, life is difficult.
Catastrophic war is raging in Ukraine, high prices around the globe make getting by harder and, of course, the pandemic still lingers with its illness and suffering.
These are hard times.
But in the midst of struggle, hope remains.
For Christians, that hope is fulfilled in the belief Jesus died and on the third day, rose from the dead. His resurrection is celebrated on Easter Sunday — today for most Christians and next week for those in many Orthodox Christian faiths. Christians in Ukraine, for example, will celebrate April 24.
But Christians are far from the only religious people finding comfort in their beliefs this season.
Jewish faithful are marking their Passover, that remarkable story of the liberation of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery. It continues through April 23. For Muslims, the holy month of Ramadan is ongoing — it began April 2 and ends May 2.
These important holy periods came together Friday. Christians commemorated the death of Jesus on the cross, Jews began their Passover and Muslims marked a Friday of Ramadan. That all three major religious holidays coincided is rare.
Sadly, in the Holy Land, Israeli police and Palestinians clashed Friday while the faithful were praying at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem — violence during what should have been a time of contemplation and prayer.
Christians are killing Christians in Ukraine, with brutal Russian invaders seemingly intent on eradicating their neighbors.
Ukraine’s fearless president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to demonstrate resistance is not futile. His leadership inspires the world; it also shows the lie of the Russian motivation for invasion, to cleanse Ukraine of “Nazis.” Zelenskyy is Jewish, with relatives killed by actual Nazis.
That Putin’s war is blessed by many in the Russian Orthodox Church — including Patriarch Kirill — is a reminder that many who profess Christianity fall ruinously short of its teachings. The patriarch recently preached that Russians must respect those in authority, and prayed they would maintain “the ability to repel external and internal enemies.” In March, he defined the conflict this way: “We have entered into a struggle that has not a physical, but a metaphysical significance.”
Like so many “Christian” leaders before him, Kirill is grievously wrong.
There are no holy wars.
For Ukrainians, there is only a war for survival.
This Easter, the world — believers and nonbelievers alike — will continue to pray, send heartfelt wishes for peace, or otherwise ask for the best for the brave people of a country fighting unbelievable odds. Many nations, including the U.S., will send supplies, and individuals will offer donations.
In his Easter message, Santa Fe Archbishop John C. Wester shared this prayer for the people of Ukraine: “We are witnessing their horrific and incomprehensible suffering as they face deprivation, famine, pain and death every day.
“In the midst of it all,” he continued, “and despite the terrible predicament facing our brothers and sisters in that war-torn land, we see countless examples of altruism, love and sacrifice, all of which give testimony to the Resurrection.”
Evil is loose in the world. But hope remains. That’s the enduring message of Easter Sunday.
