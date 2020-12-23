Debates are fierce and frequent in New Mexico — with people disagreeing about politics, which restaurant serves the best red chile or whether the Aggies or Lobos have the better basketball team.
Heck, we are the state with its own question: Red or green? (The diplomat’s answer, of course, is Christmas, meaning both red and green chile will cover the dish.)
There’s the annual fall disagreement about how to freeze green chile. In rare agreement, all of New Mexico agrees our green chile is the best in the world, no matter what Colorado may claim. Even so, hot discussions remain about how best to put it up. Some purists even prefer to roast their own, not trusting the treasure to a commercial operation.
Once roasted, the perennial debate is whether to bag the chile for freezing with the peel or without. Those who keep the peel on swear that it keeps the flavor intact; those who remove it like the added convenience of being able to open the chile bag and plop it into a stew or enchilada mix.
This debate can never be resolved. It’s a preference. There is no one perfect method.
But that’s not true with other debates, especially those around cherished Christmas traditions.
Can a biscochito be a biscochito without lard? No. And do you spell it bizcochito?
That light and tasty cookie has a texture that demands lard, just as anise is essential to flavor it. Little is as humorous as the reaction on social media to the newbie baker who asks whether anise is truly necessary or what people use instead of lard. The comments drip with disdain. Traditions are serious business.
For a biscochito to be a biscochito, or a bizcochito, lard is a must, although there is room for disagreement about whether to add the sugar-cinnamon coating before or after baking.
Still, for those who can’t eat lard, don’t let the purists scare you. Crisco or butter can be substituted. The cookie will be tasty, but it’s not quite a biscochito. Either way, it sure is wonderful on a cold morning dipped in coffee.
Of all the debates, though, none is as fierce as the one that divides the state into a north and south standoff.
Newcomers to Santa Fe and the North, take note: We will make sure you know the difference between a farolito and a luminaria. (It’s a bit like learning not to call the Plaza the square.)
On Christmas Eve, when norteños place candles on a bed of sand in paper bags to illuminate the darkness, we are lighting farolitos. Many friends and relatives in Albuquerque and south will be doing the same thing, only they (mistakenly) call the little lanterns luminarias.
In Northern New Mexico, we know luminarias are properly called bonfires — and we love building them, whether outside churches before midnight Mass, at northern pueblos for processions or in front yards where families gather.
We know they are luminarias not just because that is what our parents and grandparents called them. We have history on our side. Here’s how the New Mexico History Museum blog explains the history of the word, luminaria. On Dec. 3, 1590, Spanish explorer Gaspar Costaño de Sosa wrote in his journal describing the bonfires his company had set alight to guide a scout back to camp. He called the bonfires luminarias, just as we do today.
The paper bags are a more recent innovation, brought to New Mexico in the 19th century in the form of Chinese paper lanterns. When flat-bottom paper bags were invented and votive candles became common, the little lanterns became another tradition of Christmas.
Disagree about what to call them. Whatever the name, little is as beautiful as the glow of a candle through paper on Christmas Eve. This Christmas Eve, we need the light from the farolitos and luminarias more than ever. And it’s OK if we can’t agree on the name. Disagreements about traditions, sharp as they can be, are differences that don’t cause pain — a relief in a world where arguments are constant and hurtful.
May the glow from inside the small brown bags continue to shine, lighting our world, one candle at a time.
