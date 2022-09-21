If Mark Ronchetti doesn’t want politicians involved in women’s reproductive choices, there’s no need to seek a New Mexico constitutional amendment on abortion rights.

New Mexico already has a system of individual choice. Abortion is legal here. Women decide.

Women have other reasons for choosing abortions, but rape, incest and life of the mother are the exceptions most often allowed when general abortion bans are in place. Here, regardless of circumstance, women can make the call. If polls (and elections) are to be believed, most New Mexicans value this freedom and are wary of voting for politicians who would restrict women’s autonomy.

Popular in the Community