Anyone strolling along West Alameda Street by the Inn and Spa at Loretto can’t help but notice the substantive rock wall that lines much of the property.
It’s a simple wall but one with quite a story.
Now, through the efforts of the Chavez family, assistance from the Women Veterans of New Mexico and with the cooperation of the inn and spa owners, passersby can know the story of the wall.
It’s one that offers a glimpse into a Santa Fe past when hard work could supplement coin and families did whatever it took to obtain an education for a beloved child.
For this Chavez family, the child in question was Gertrude, who in 1937 was a middle school student at the now-defunct Loretto Academy. The private girls' Catholic school operated in Santa Fe for 113 years before closing in 1969.
From Roy, N.M., Gertrude and her family came to Santa Fe when earning a living in the small community became too difficult — she and her siblings already had lost their mother, and when life grew harder, the family moved to the city.
Like so many thousands of New Mexicans, the family's lives changed during the Great Depression and accompanying drought. World War II would change it even more.
Gertrude was determined to be a nurse. It was always her ambition. She took the education she earned at Loretto — her father, Mariano, and uncle, Emilio, built the wall to help pay tuition — became a registered nurse and enlisted in the Army in 1944, commissioned as a second lieutenant. While caring for soldiers, she contracted tuberculosis, dying in 1948. She is buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
"They were focused on education," said Gertrude's nephew, Miguel Chavez, a former Santa Fe city councilor and Santa Fe County commissioner. He never met his Aunt Gertrude, but grew up determined to share her story.
“We always knew about the wall. It was a wall, but it’s a wall with a story,” he said. “The plaque shares that history with the general public.”
It’s a coincidence the plaque was put in place during Women’s History Month, celebrated each March. Miguel Chavez affixed it to the wall quietly, returning to check the grout to ensure its stability. The coincidence is a happy one, the sharing the story of a Santa Fe girl who realized her dream to become a nurse and went out into the larger world to make a difference. She wasn’t alone in her service — her two brothers, Epifanio and Mariano, joined the Navy to do their part to fight fascism. At one point, all three Chavez siblings were in the fight together.
Those brothers, and their children, have kept the story of Aunt Gertrude alive. By placing this plaque on the rock wall, they are sharing it with others, a reminder of the sacrifice war demands of individuals, families and communities.
In World War II, some 49,579 New Mexicans volunteered or were drafted into military service. That accounted for around 9 percent of the state's total population, which meant New Mexico had the highest rate of service among all the 48 states.
That same spirit of sacrifice was evident in the elder Mariano Chavez's decision to move to Santa Fe so his children would have the opportunity for a better life — and that included education, even if paying for it meant laboring to build a rock wall that stands strong 86 years later. Take a walk along the Alameda someday soon, and consider the life of Gertrude Chavez. It just might inspire you.