IMG_5458.jpg

A new plaque tells the story behind a historic wall along West Alameda Street.

 Courtesy photo

Anyone strolling along West Alameda Street by the Inn and Spa at Loretto can’t help but notice the substantive rock wall that lines much of the property.

It’s a simple wall but one with quite a story.

Now, through the efforts of the Chavez family, assistance from the Women Veterans of New Mexico and with the cooperation of the inn and spa owners, passersby can know the story of the wall.