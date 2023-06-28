Public education in the United States is still reeling from the pandemic.
Schools shuttered to stop the spread of COVID-19 and classrooms became remote, with education delivered via computers and the internet. Unfortunately, too many children lacked reliable connections or even a safe place to learn.
That was certainly true in much of New Mexico, where too many rural areas lack high-speed internet, and some districts did not have adequate equipment for children to take home.
The toll has been staggering.
Recent National Assessment of Educational Progress scores revealed a significant decline in the academic performance of 13-year-olds since the start of the pandemic. The average scores, from a national sample of 8,700 students from 460 schools, dropped four points in reading and nine points in math. The drop in math scores is the largest drop in 50 years.
The worry is this: Children who fell behind during the pandemic may never catch up. Failure to learn to read proficiently or comprehend mathematics now could mean a loss in income for decades into the future.
But pandemic years do not have to determine a child’s life or earning potential. Children who lived in times of crisis — think of young people enduring war or widespread famine — have gone on to successful, fulfilling lives.
It would be shameful to simply accept that today’s scores will determine tomorrow’s successes or failures.
If anything, the pandemic laid bare a system that already was inequitable and failing to serve too many children. We also know the evidence-based interventions that can catch children up — school districts, administrators, teachers and families need the will to implement them.
A first step toward improvement is simple: start with basic information. In New Mexico, the Public Education Department has a new website up and running (nmvistas.org) to better inform the community about schools.
On the site, you’ll find every public school in New Mexico and its performance on everything from academics to attendance.
The site is searchable and laden with useful facts. Parents will be able to take a deep dive into how the schools their children attend are succeeding — or find out where they are falling short.
There are no A-F grades, but make no mistake, the site both singles out schools in the top 25% percentile — they earn a Spotlight rating — and shows which schools will need further interventions. Those interventions will come in the form of federal dollars to support tutoring and other academic assistance. Each school can earn up to 100 points, with the average score for all New Mexico districts at 53 and 38 for Santa Fe Public Schools.
At the same time, more than a third of the district's schools earned Spotlight status, meaning they are among the best-performing schools in the state. About a quarter of public schools across the state and in Santa Fe, some 200 schools in all, will benefit from PED interventions.
Armed with information, parents can argue for more targeted assistance — extra help with English-language learners or trained math tutors. Tutoring, whether one-on-one or in small groups, is one of the more effective ways to help catch students up. That's especially true when the tutor is a trained teacher.
Spending more time in school — adding time to the school day and days to the school year — also will help students make up ground. That's why New Mexico this year decided to increase its minimum amount of instructional time for elementary students by the equivalent of 27 days and for middle and high school students by the equivalent of 10 days.
The baseline has been set. New Mexico educators know where students are. They know what strategies can work to keep kids learning. What remains to be seen is whether as a society, everyone will pull together and do the necessary hard work so that all children have the skills they need for life.