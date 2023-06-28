Public education in the United States is still reeling from the pandemic.

Schools shuttered to stop the spread of COVID-19 and classrooms became remote, with education delivered via computers and the internet. Unfortunately, too many children lacked reliable connections or even a safe place to learn.

That was certainly true in much of New Mexico, where too many rural areas lack high-speed internet, and some districts did not have adequate equipment for children to take home.

