The overriding plea from those in and around East Palestine, Ohio, where a Norfolk Southern train derailed and caused catastrophic damage is: fix the problems that caused this. It's encouraging that a few U.S. senators heard that message and moved beyond scoring political points to introduce meaningful, bipartisan legislation to improve freight rail safety.

The Railway Safety Act of 2023, spearheaded by Ohio senators Sherrod Brown, Democrat, and J.D. Vance, Republican, makes long overdue updates to the nation's freight rail safety and maintenance. Its provisions would likely have prevented the Feb. 3 disaster or, at least, significantly reduced the harm. Lawmakers should pass it swiftly, and the president should sign it.

There is an urgency to act. Last weekend, another Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Ohio. As National Transportation Safety Board chair Jennifer Homendy told PostLive, "The numbers are trending upward on accidents overall, and also for Norfolk Southern."