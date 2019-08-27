The burning of Zozobra can’t come soon enough for 2019.
So much gloom — despair over the rainforests in the Amazon on fire, a reckless president in the Oval Office, a trade war that could tip the world into recession, increasing racism in our world, global climate change — and that’s just a short list of national and international challenges.
Closer to home, we face the burdens of addiction and alcohol abuse, homelessness on our streets, migrants and refugees in detention camps along our border and environmental threats to our air and rivers. Individuals, of course, have personal glooms to unleash, whether financial worries, the end of a relationship or difficult grieving after the death of a loved one.
Every year, at summer’s end, the 50-foot marionette, Zozobra, takes on the cumulative burdens of all, offering collective relief in a spectacle of smoke and flame. By reducing Zozobra to ashes, our gloom goes up in flames. It’s no wonder his nickname is Old Man Gloom.
This year, the 95th annual burning of Zozobra put on by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe comes just in the nick of time. It offers a welcome opportunity to say goodbye to summer and farewell to gloom. The problems don’t really go up in smoke, of course, but the temporary relief is precious, nonetheless.
The gathering of thousands of people at Fort Marcy park brings locals, visitors and expatriate Santa Feans together for an event that unites us. We all have our Zozobra stories — the time it rained, our first burning or that time Joey got lost. … It’s one of the most visible traditions in this city of tradition, one that unites all classes, all races and all sorts.
What makes Zozobra so popular? It is the kickoff event to the 307-year-old Fiesta de Santa Fe, invented by artists who wanted to lighten up the more somber Fiesta celebrations of yesteryear. It offers fun, with hours of entertainment leading up to the main event and, always, a spectacular fireworks show at the end. It is an opportunity to alleviate worry, to be in the moment and to create memories with friends and family.
Because it is so popular, Zozobra-goers should get to Fort Marcy early so they can make it through the necessary security checkpoints with few delays. Last year, ticket holders had trouble getting through. That, combined with storms that pushed the start of Zozobra earlier, left 1,500 or so ticket holders outside the field, marring an otherwise glorious burn against a lightning-filled sky. (And speaking of lightning; should such electricity fill the sky again, clear the field. No tradition is worth the tragedy of someone being struck.) Adult tickets are $10, but only if they are purchased before Friday, the day of the show (buy them at http://bit.ly/ZozoTix). Day-of-show tickets are $15, so expect a price increase if you procrastinate.
Zozobra lovers should be ready for lines at the security gates and make it easier for everyone by traveling light. Don’t bring backpacks or big purses. They will not be allowed. For people who want to bring food or need child care items, bring them in clear plastic bags. The same with medical supplies; use clear plastic bags. Camera bags will be allowed only for those with valid press credentials. There will be no glass containers, coolers or bottled liquids allowed in. Bring a refillable water bottle, however, so you can stay hydrated. Leave dogs at home. Same with alcohol. Obviously, but we’ll say it anyway — no weapons of any kind are allowed.
Finally, bring your worries and troubles. The flames of Zozobra will chase the gloom away, giving all of Santa Fe a fresh start. It is the best of traditions, one that happens annually and manages to feel fresh each time.