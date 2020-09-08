The wild and wacky weather of 2020 is not giving up.
The West is burning in intense heat. The monsoon, so necessary during the summer, has failed to deliver much rainfall. It’s hot. It’s dry. And now, both Colorado and New Mexico are facing record-low temperatures and a possibility of snow. Yes, snow. In early September, with a buildup accompanied by blustery winds strong enough to break branches and strip leaves.
Early snow is not unusual in Colorado or other states in the Mountain West, but this big a freeze in late summer is not normal in New Mexico. But then, we should be coming to accept that weather is not normal anymore. Right?
According to the National Weather Service, the average date for Santa Fe’s first snowfall is surprisingly late — around Nov. 16, with the earliest snowfall marked at Sept. 17, 1971. The high Monday was 88 degrees but was predicted Tuesday evening to be only 53 Wednesday.
After recent hot days, cooler temperatures sound refreshing — until, that is, you look at the lows.
We’ll know Wednesday morning if Santa Fe endured a frost, but farmers up north definitely were scrambling to protect crops and harvest what they could. Above 7,500 feet in elevation, snow was likely. As predictions continued, prospects for Santa Fe got slightly warmer, meaning that those of us at lower elevations likely avoided crop devastation. By Wednesday night, the temperature could be back in the low 40s, not that far off from average low of 46.6 degrees.
But that’s average; early September is generally warmer, with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s and even 80s, an extension of late summer. As the month continues, both lows and highs dip until chill-inducing nights are normal. The Farmers’ Almanac puts the average first frost date in Santa Fe at Oct. 1. Having to bring in plants, cover crops and turn on the heat — or at least light a fire — is a shock to the system, especially considering the warmth of recent days.
In New Mexico, we have been spoiled. The flow from summer to fall to winter often occurs more gradually, temperatures cooling slowly — with the occasional chilly precursor — until we wake up, and it’s November.
This year, so typical for 2020, we went to sleep in summer, woke up in winter and should return to highs in the 70s in 48 hours. It’s topsy turvy, just like the world around us. Climate disruption is a reality and growing more obvious every year. As Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham continues working on transforming New Mexico’s energy economy from fossil fuels to renewables, it’s time to expand the discussion. Local, county, tribal and state leaders should start serious discussions and develop 10-, 20- and 30-year plans for dealing with climate change, acting cooperatively, rather than going it alone. It’s only going to get worse.
For the next few weeks, there remains reason for optimism. On the other end of these chilly days, gorgeous September will return, that glorious month when the days are warm, but not warm enough for air conditioning, and the nights require — maybe — an extra blanket inside and a light jacket outside.
It’s the perfect month to head for the hills and take in nature, perhaps exploring a bit more to avoid crowds on the trails. During the isolation of pandemic, the great outdoors has offered solace and more than occasionally become more crowded than is comfortable.
We still must limit contact with people, avoid large gatherings, stay distanced and wear masks. Still, the draw of the sun — especially in these days before winter — is alluring. For some, it will be enough to sit in the backyard and soak up the sun. That can refresh us as well. And it will again, just as soon as this early taste of winter is finished.
