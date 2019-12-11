House Speaker Brian Egolf has a race on his hands.
The representative from District 47 in Santa Fe rarely draws either a primary or general election opponent when he runs for the state House of Representatives every two years.
Not this year. Speaker Egolf will face political novice and climate change activist Lyla June Johnston, adding to the drama of what already will be a singular political year in New Mexico. She plans to announce her candidacy at the Roundhouse on Thursday.
Johnston, who was raised in Taos and is a member of the Diné Nation, is running on an unabashed platform of moving New Mexico off oil and gas dollars. Those same dollars, of course, fund our state budget in lean and flush years. With the boom in oil and gas drilling in southeastern New Mexico, some $797 million is expected in new money for fiscal year 2021.
Johnston could not be more of a contrast to Speaker Egolf, who is progressive in his politics but practical about what it takes to run New Mexico. He believes that using the oil windfall to build a foundation for New Mexico’s future — whether funding schools or broadening the economic base — is the best way to use this oil windfall. Johnston likely, if she had the power, would turn off the rigs and leave the oil in the ground.
And that’s the issue, isn’t it? Power.
As one member of a 70-person House and a freshman at that, Johnston would lack the power to keep her promises. She could introduce legislation to ban fracking. She could use her powerful voice to speak out against fossil fuels. She could support greater renewable energy initiatives and tax credits to help people transform their homes and businesses. She likely would do all of those, winning allies in the House because she is definitely a persuasive young woman, even if the more conservative Senate would kill those bills.
Even so, Johnston’s work in bringing attention to the crisis of climate change — she was on the ground at the Standing Rock pipeline protests — provides her a platform beyond that of most legislative candidates. Like savvy members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Johnston can use social media to spread her voice beyond traditional paths.
Because of those skills, even as a novice, she is a tough opponent for a seasoned legislator used to cruising to victory. Johnston also enters the race with the backing of New Energy Economy, the longtime adversary of Public Service Company of New Mexico and fierce advocate for abandoning the state’s dependence on fossil fuels.
Its maverick status unquestioned, New Energy Economy is on the outs with nearly all other environmental groups in the state who, like Egolf, supported the Energy Transition Act.
Led by Mariel Nanasi, New Energy Economy wants the ETA scrapped and PNM punished. The group acts as though it alone has the best answers to transforming New Mexico’s energy economy — so much so, that it actually is on the same side, for now, as Power the Future, a pro-oil and gas group also out to tank the ETA.
Still, Johnston is very much her own woman. She was educated at Stanford University and is working on a Ph.D., and she has been a community organizer, public speaker, poet and performer.
Speaker Egolf still must be heavily favored for reelection, given his roots in the district and many years of service. He also is a conscientious legislator who works hard for his constituents and for the state, including helping with the lawsuit that led to legalization of gay marriage in New Mexico back in 2013. He helped engineer the return of the Democratic majority to the House, with many members there because he assisted their campaigns.
Egolf is effective — so much so that we wouldn’t be surprised if some Republicans donate to his opponent because they, more than anyone, would like to see the defeat of a charismatic Democratic House speaker.
While still unlikely, stranger things have happened. Just ask former House Speaker Raymond Sanchez. In 2000, Sanchez lost a general election to an upstart GOP opponent. The debates in the current battle promise to be just as interesting.
