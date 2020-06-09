Over the years of the Trump presidency, Americans might have forgotten what it is like to have a president who stands with the people in times of crisis, not to divide but to unite — and to lead from a place of pain to better times.
At George Floyd’s services on Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke remotely to mourners in Houston. He provided a glimpse of why a president with empathy and compassion matters.
In a five-minute address to Floyd’s family and the world, Biden was not speaking extemporaneously, obviously. These were prepared remarks, made for the mourners but also for a nation grieving over racial injustice. Last month, Floyd was killed in police custody, an officer’s knee on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
The brutality was videotaped, and all of us watched George Floyd’s suffering. His death sparked a moment that has become a movement, with protests across the nation demanding that police forces change.
Right now, some 57 percent of Americans believe the police are more likely to use excessive force against African Americans; that’s compared to only 33 percent in 2014. “In my 35 years of polling, I’ve never seen opinion shift this fast or deeply,” said Republican pollster Frank Luntz.
It will be the job of the president to take that shifting opinion and form policies to improve policing in the country, promote racial justice and restore trust in law enforcement.
President Donald Trump is not the leader the country needs — just Tuesday, he tweeted an irresponsible conspiracy theory, claiming that an elderly man shoved by Buffalo police was actually part of an antifa protest group scam. Once more, Trump showed an inability to rise to the moment.
Then there’s Biden, who met privately with the Floyd family, away from cameras. Trump called them, with Floyd’s brother reporting the president spoke over them and did not seem to want to listen. On Tuesday, Biden delivered remarks at Floyd’s services.
Biden, as we all know, often stumbles when he speaks. He is a lifelong stutterer who occasionally cannot make his tongue form the words he wants to say. His opponents in the GOP have attacked those stumbles with glee. They imply that Biden is senile.
His remarks at Floyd’s service, as a comforter in chief, reminded us that Biden also can be eloquent and, most of all, sincere. His voice was soft and soothing, his words directed to the mourners, especially to Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna.
He connected with their grief — Biden famously has suffered losses in his life, including his wife and young daughter just after being elected senator in 1972.
"As I have said to you privately, we know. We know you will never feel the same again," Biden said. "Unlike most, you must grieve in public. It is a burden. A burden that is now your purpose to change the world for the better in the name of George Floyd."
He touched on the very real fear that African American families face as they go about their daily lives. Speaking to Gianna, he said no child should have to ask, “Why is daddy gone?”
More broadly, he wanted to know: "Why, in this nation, do black Americans wake up knowing they can lose their life just for living their life?"
And then Biden laid down this challenge for the nation: To stop accepting injustice. In simple but eloquent words, Biden reminded us of the power of a president to lead.
“Now is the time for racial justice,” he said. “That’s the answer we must give to our children when they ask, ‘Why?’ Because when there’s justice for George Floyd, we will truly be on our way to racial justice in America. And then, as you said, Gianna, your daddy will have changed the world.”
