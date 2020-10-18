Back in the day before social media and streaming video, even before cable or network television, there was radio. A popular host, Paul Harvey, would spin tales, leave listeners hanging and then come back after commercial break to tell, “the rest of the story.”
The rest of the story is important, and can put an entirely different spin on first impressions.
For example, there’s the story of a Utah runner who had a run-in with a mountain lion in the wilderness. It’s been making the rounds — intrepid runner has scary meeting with a wild creature.
Kyle Burgess said he was out for a 10-mile run and stopped to take a video. On the way, he saw what he thought were four bobcats along the side of the trail in Slate Canyon. He moved in for a closer shot — first mistake, approaching wild creatures — when he realized he wasn’t looking at bobcats. Those are smaller cats.
Moving in, Burgess realized he was having a close encounter with mountain lions. Cubs — who had a momma close by ready to keep the stranger away.
The six-minute video went viral — “Cougar Attack in Utah — Mountain Lion Stalks Me for 6 Minutes!” — but the headline gave a false impression. Because when a mountain lion is stalking prey, that prey doesn’t know. Not until the lion pounces. This lion was just keeping a threat out of range of her cubs.
The many stories about the encounter emphasized the stalking, and that worries wildlife experts. They want humans to be prepared in the wild, and not be afraid for the wrong reasons. Mountain lions aren’t going to be stalking humans.
It’s important to remember that when hikers, runners or hunters enter the wilderness, they are visiting.
Wild creatures are at home, and it’s up to humans to avoid them. Especially mothers and babies; we all know how fierce a mother’s love can be.
Burgess, of course, thought the animals were bobcats, less threatening than the bigger cats. Even so, it’s best not to approach cats or bears, or whatever creatures are sharing your space in the wilderness. That’s just common sense.
Once Burgess realized his mistake, he reacted appropriately. Burgess made himself appear larger, as tall as possible, and backed away while speaking firmly. Once in a safer position, Burgess threw a rock to keep the animal back.
Best of all, of course, is to give mountain lions space so the encounters don’t happen. Somehow, he kept his phone running, filming a 6-minute video that has been viewed more than 3 million times. (Parents, know there is plenty of swearing.)
Experts who spoke with Backpacker magazine warned that people should not be overly concerned about cougar attacks. Only about 20 people have died in such attacks in the past 100 years; these are animals that avoid humans.
Because of the viral video, there’s concern that folks who aren’t wilderness pros might be afraid enough to pack in weapons. Bear spray is fine, but there’s no need for guns. The mountain lion did not deserve to be shot.
Instead, enjoy the wilderness, but remember you’re a guest. The wild creatures living there likely aren’t going to attack — unless, of course, a stranger wanders too close to their babies. That’s the rest of the story.
