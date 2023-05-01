Recent reports of hazing and abuse in sports programs at two New Mexico universities have revealed a gap in state law: New Mexico is one of just six states in the United States to lack specific statutes against hazing.

Does this matter?

A sexual assault is a sexual assault, whether it happens among fraternity members or basketball teammates. When assault happens, the incident must be reported and criminal charges should be filed. What’s more, schools where hazing or abuse is shown to occur have a responsibility to discipline administrators or coaches who did nothing after learning of allegations.

Recommended for you