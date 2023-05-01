Recent reports of hazing and abuse in sports programs at two New Mexico universities have revealed a gap in state law: New Mexico is one of just six states in the United States to lack specific statutes against hazing.
Does this matter?
A sexual assault is a sexual assault, whether it happens among fraternity members or basketball teammates. When assault happens, the incident must be reported and criminal charges should be filed. What’s more, schools where hazing or abuse is shown to occur have a responsibility to discipline administrators or coaches who did nothing after learning of allegations.
At both New Mexico State University and Eastern New Mexico University, it’s clear disturbing reports from students were not taken seriously enough.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham now wants to introduce legislation to make hazing a crime, punishable under law. That’s a worthwhile step toward solving a considerable problem on college campuses. The National Study of Student Hazing reports 55% of college students involved in clubs, teams or organizations have experienced hazing, which can range from sleep deprivation, forced alcohol consumption or teasing to outright assault.
At NMSU, the hazing allegations are centered on the men’s basketball team and the troubled 2022-23 season. Two New Mexico State men’s basketball players and a parent are suing the school, claiming in state district court staff members were aware of incidents throughout the season and failed to intervene. The season was canceled after the accusations became public.
Players allege they were sexually assaulted by their teammates. As the lawsuit states, “when the behavior goes too far, and crosses the line into nonconsensual touching, it is not mere hazing; it is battery and sexual assault.”
What is alleged to have happened at Eastern New Mexico has prompted a federal civil rights lawsuit against that school’s sports administrators, a coach and the board of regents. The complaint alleges the husband of the school’s former women’s basketball coach sexually assaulted athletes while purporting to offer volunteer training services.
According to three unidentified former players, Glen De Los Reyes, husband of former coach Meghan De Los Reyes, repeatedly assaulted athletes while providing training services for the women’s basketball team. In the complaint, the coach is accused of threatening athletes with loss of playing time if they didn’t seek treatment from her spouse.
Athletic director Paul Weir, according to the complaint, did nothing to stop the abuse, telling the plaintiffs he did “not want to make things awkward” for the couple.
It’s obvious both New Mexico State and Eastern have internal issues that need addressing, problems the governor took direct aim at when she announced her proposed legislation. “I will root out cultures of hazing and abuse at every higher education institution in New Mexico,” she said.
Here’s one way to do that: Eliminate the distance between schools’ athletic programs and the universities themselves. Too often, and particularly in New Mexico, athletic departments operate as electrons around the universities they represent — usually independent, rarely accountable.
As the NMSU and Eastern cases seem to show, athletic administrators and even university bureaucracy try to handle sexual assault and other bad behavior either by pure avoidance or, when there’s no other choice, dealing with the problems “internally” — a code word for, “Let’s not get the cops involved because it may reflect badly on us.”
That kind of thinking and culture has to end. And squashing it falls squarely on boards of regents and university presidents, who cannot tolerate behavior in locker rooms that would prompt them to react in horror anywhere else on campus.
So, yes, New Mexico should join 44 other states and single out hazing as its own category of crime. In the meantime, any crimes already committed through acts of hazing must be prosecuted and any administrators who ignored the problem disciplined. Hazing cannot be tolerated. Nor can sexual assault. Incredibly, the two are somehow linked in the state’s athletic programs.