No one ever said that reforming pensions for state retirees would be easy or painless. As with most tough tasks, waiting adds to the pain of the solution.
That’s why it is reassuring to see that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and legislators are serious about pension reform now, not later.
Building on the work of a public pension task force, the governor has announced a multifaceted plan to reduce the state’s unfunded pension liability of $6.6 billion in the fund operated by the Public Employees Retirement Association.
The draft bill calls for $76 million in one-time state funding, a different system of calculating cost-of-living adjustments for retirees and heftier contributions from both employers and employees. There are safeguards, too, that protect low-income and very elderly retirees.
By coming to some consensus — not that legislation can’t and won’t be tweaked — before the session begins, reform is possible. Doing so is urgent. Another economic downturn potentially could leave public pension funds short of cash. Pension liabilities also have affected the state’s bond rating, making it more expensive for New Mexico to operate.
To secure the financial future for retirees and everyone else the Legislature must reform the pension system, which serves state workers, firefighters and police officers. A separate pension fund, run by the Educational Retirement Board, covers teachers and others who work in public education.
At the same time, legislators and others discussing reform must remember the taxpayers who pay the bills. Most private employees in New Mexico do not receive a defined benefit pension. Reform public pensions, yes, but also look for policies to help all retirees in their golden years.
Relatively basic changes, as suggested by the policy group Think New Mexico, are possible — including a repeal of the state income tax on Social Security benefits. Another innovation would allow all private industry workers access to a retirement account they can fund with automatic payroll deductions. Such reforms could make employees in the private sector more secure, even as public pension changes reform that system.
The package of public pension reforms still must be hashed out; retirees always complain about potential cuts to benefits and current employees and employers protest increased contributions.
However, the principle of “shared sacrifice” works, and the sooner changes are implemented the smaller the sacrifice will be. Pension reform that puts New Mexico on the path to solvency and preserves this important benefit for state workers past and present is possible. No more kicking the can down the road.
