Every year, the crowd at the Burning of Zozobra tends to get bigger and bigger.
No more.
In 2022, a drone count indicated to organizers that some 71,000 people had attended the burn at Fort Marcy Park. That, it turns out, is too many. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe — organizers of the even — asked consultants to determine how many people the field could accommodate safely.
This year, only around 55,000 people will see the torching of Old Man Gloom in person — with more than 50,000 tickets already sold, the event could be sold out before Friday. Traditionally, people can walk up and buy a ticket just before the event, usually at a slightly higher price.
That’s still possible — if any tickets remain.
Reducing the crowd size is the right call, though it makes covering the costs of the massive event harder. Organizers are committed to children under 10 getting in free so this longtime tradition remains affordable for families.
Advance purchase tickets still are $20 before Friday, with special areas available — at much higher prices — to ensure an adequate cash flow. Whatever is left over after paying for security, fencing, fireworks, entertainment and all the other elements that make up Zozobra is donated to youth causes in Santa Fe.
The Kiwanis Club was able to transfer $100,000 to the Santa Fe Downtown Kiwanis Foundation to fund the annual grants program after last year’s event. That money works for the youth of Santa Fe, surely a reality that would make Zozobra, a meanie, sad.
At its heart, Zozobra is a community event — in preparing the marionette for his fiery demise, organizing the night of the burn and making a difference in the lives of young people all year long.
Zozobra burns each year to absorb what is bad and leave the townspeople feeling lighter and less burdened. Zozobra inventor Will Shuster understood the power of symbol — of writing down a problem on a piece of paper and watching it go up in flames. The problem doesn’t go away for good, but there’s a sense of closure that feels cathartic.
Stuffed into Zozobra’s outfit will be glooms sent from all over the world from people who need a physical manifestation of seeing their problems go up in flames — even if just for the evening.
The tradition has spanned almost a century, with the 2023 burning marking the end of a project highlighting Zozobra’s history. Each year, organizers would outfit Zozobra in a costume representing the decade — from a 1980s-style “Thriller” jacket to the Roaring ’20s to 1970s disco days.
This year, Zozobra event chair Ray Sandoval said, was difficult. The 2000s were a decade of throwbacks, with less fresh or notable popular culture than in past years. Never to be stymied, the designers turned to the world of cinema for a Zozobra that is both traditional and unique. We can’t wait.
It’s the hottest party in Santa Fe, held every year, designed to leave us all in better spirits. The 2023 Burning of Zozobra will be smaller than in years past. But that’s a good thing.