Every year, the crowd at the Burning of Zozobra tends to get bigger and bigger.

No more.

In 2022, a drone count indicated to organizers that some 71,000 people had attended the burn at Fort Marcy Park. That, it turns out, is too many. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe — organizers of the even — asked consultants to determine how many people the field could accommodate safely.

