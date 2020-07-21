The epic battle of the brave men and women of our state who run restaurants versus the governor who (they claim) wants to destroy their businesses surely is worthy of a corrido, the story song so beloved of norteño music lovers.
Start with the news of a contagious virus that causes what can be a debilitating, even fatal, disease. Then we will hear about the fast-acting governor’s widely praised public health orders to keep people at home in March, shutting schools and businesses. Because Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was fast and decisive, New Mexico is considered to have one of the top responses to containing the coronavirus in the United States.
Success! New Mexico appears to have a handle on stopping the spread, bringing a slow reopening of restaurants and other services at the beginning of summer, only to see the virus spread spike once more in July. Once more, Lujan Grisham orders restaurants to shut down for indoor dining, much to the anger of the many small mom and pop shops who aren’t complaining about profits so much as survival.
A lawsuit follows, and a judge agrees with the New Mexico Restaurant Association that restaurants are unfairly being singled out. An order is issued to open indoor dining once more. For a few hours, anyway, there is celebration.
Not so fast. The New Mexico Supreme Court stays the District Court judge’s order. That brings us to Tuesday of this week. Indoor dining remains closed in New Mexico for now, with the conclusion of the song to be written.
While we wait for the ending, let’s agree to support local restaurants. We can order takeout. We can buy gift cards, to be redeemed later. We can tip generously. We can dine out using restaurant patios or the new sidewalk areas designed to help expand seating capacity so they can stay in business.
The focus now — of restaurant owners, local and state governments and customers who love good food — should be on helping businesses survive the very real necessity for human beings to remain isolated. Restaurant owners believe they are being unfairly singled out for closure. Unfortunately, this virus seems to spread more rapidly in enclosed spaces where people are confined together for long periods of time. That’s what happens in a restaurant dining area.
Even if diners wear masks before and after their meals are served, they still go without the protection of a face covering for long periods. The state’s rapid-response team to COVID-19 outbreaks has been at several Santa Fe restaurants to track cases of people infected with the virus who either ate or worked at the business.
We have to account for human nature, too. Many diners did not wear masks as they waited for meals. That’s the story from servers who posted about their fears of becoming infected on social media. Walking around downtown when indoor restaurants were open, it was easy to see disregard for the mandate to wear a face covering. In too many instances, diners were not as spaced out as COVID-safe practices required.
Now, we are left with takeout and patio dining areas. To be blunt, crowded patios we saw at several restaurants over the weekend are concerning. Not enough distance, few visible masks and scenes that appeared more like bars than places to eat make it appear that some restaurant owners are not being as careful as they should be. Capacity remains limited at 50 percent, after all.
The cries of the New Mexico Restaurant Association during the fight with the governor were “let us serve” and “doing it right.” Now, the organization — and all of us — need to focus on keeping restaurants afloat until the need for isolation passes. Albuquerque’s $200,000 grant program to help restaurants expand outdoors is one to emulate across the state. Santa Fe is working hard to help restaurants set up tables on sidewalks and in parking lots.
We all want a vibrant, healthy local economy. But unless we slow the virus, the economy cannot and will not recover. Whether the Supreme Court opens indoor dining or supports the governor’s prudent public health order, the bottom line is this: The novel coronavirus is here right now and must be stopped.
Opening up too soon does nothing to help the economy and much to spread COVID-19. The Washington Post took Arizona (opened too soon) and New Mexico (opening deliberately) and compared outcomes, both in terms of economic and human costs in a recent article. The bottom line? Here’s the Post: “The two states start in a similar place, seen through early virus exposure. They end in a similar place, seen through levels of economic activity. But the slower, steadier path New Mexico followed differed in crucial ways. As did the human cost.
“You can see it all in one statistic: Arizona has seen almost three times as many coronavirus cases as New Mexico, after adjusting for its much larger population. It’s one of the worst rates in the nation; a grisly illustration of the cost of reopening the economy without containing the coronavirus."
As our COVID-19 corrido comes to an end, remember this. Stop the disease and the economy will recover. Open too soon, and the price in economic costs and human misery will be harsh and long-lasting. The ending is up to us.
Good reason to increase outdoor dining. If you have a lot of people indoors, they are breathing each other's microparticles. Had lunch at Harry's Roadhouse over the weekend. Plenty of outdoor space between tables.
