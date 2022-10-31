New Mexico’s appointed Public Regulation Commission still is being formed, but already it is stirring controversy.

Of course, controversy — whether the arrests of previous commissioners or squabbling among members — is hardly new for the PRC, the influential body that regulates electricity, internet, gas lines, transportation and other industries in New Mexico.

The current PRC, which expires this year, is an elected group of five commissioners representing various regions of the state. Because voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2020, the governor will appoint a new three-member PRC, with the Senate approving the selections.

