New Mexico’s appointed Public Regulation Commission still is being formed, but already it is stirring controversy.
Of course, controversy — whether the arrests of previous commissioners or squabbling among members — is hardly new for the PRC, the influential body that regulates electricity, internet, gas lines, transportation and other industries in New Mexico.
The current PRC, which expires this year, is an elected group of five commissioners representing various regions of the state. Because voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2020, the governor will appoint a new three-member PRC, with the Senate approving the selections.
Currently, a bipartisan nominating committee is considering a number of qualified applicants to serve on the first appointed PRC. At least five candidates should be sent to the governor by Nov. 14.
The makeup of the new PRC is designed to favor expertise over political connections. Proposed members can’t all be from the same political party or from the same county. Terms will be staggered, as well, with the first three members serving two, four and six years so that eventually, one governor isn’t filling all three seats.
Qualifications are rigorous, so a new commission will have members who understand the intricacies of the energy market without a steep learning curve. Much thought went into designing a commission able to regulate with expertise and without political interference.
That’s why the lingering question of how appointed PRC members can be removed from office needs addressing quickly.
There can be only one correct answer. No, Public Regulation Commission members do not serve at the pleasure of the governor.
Already, a preliminary opinion from the Attorney General’s Office — in a Sept. 28 memo by Assistant Attorney General Karla Soloria — declared commissioners will “serve at the pleasure of the governor, meaning they can be removed by the governor without any specified cause.”
That’s not just wrong. It is contrary to the will of voters.
Outgoing House Speaker Brian Egolf, who chairs the nominating committee, has asked Attorney General Hector Balderas to reconsider the initial memo, written in response to a query from the committee. Egolf said the opinion “is contrary to legislative intent in passing the legislation regarding the new PRC.”
In his letter to the AG, Egolf makes this point: “The people of New Mexico deserve to receive what they thought they were voting for: an independent PRC.”
Appointed bodies are political in that a politician is in charge of the appointments. That’s undeniable. However, a bipartisan nominating committee can eliminate the hacks, the party lackeys, the industry lackeys. Requiring Senate confirmation also adds a layer of necessary scrutiny. That way, commissioners serve, unbeholden to the governor. If a governor can fire commissioners at will, they lose crucial independence.
Imagine a slate of commissioners appointed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2022, only to be fired en masse by Gov.-elect Mark Ronchetti. Such a scenario could be repeated ad infinitum into the future.
Not only is the current AG opinion incorrect, it misreads the actual text of the amendment passed by voters. It allowed only one way for commissioners to be removed — by impeachment.
Setting up an appointed Public Regulation Commission has been a laborious task, with many hours of effort spent screening potential commissioners, conducting interviews and looking to provide an excellent slate of nominees to the governor.
Turning an independent PRC into a board to be decimated by a governor’s whim negates that work and turns the intent of the voters upside down.
New Mexico voted for — and deserves — an independent, qualified Public Regulation Commission.