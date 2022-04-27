Time is up.
The city of Santa Fe is a financial embarrassment — a failure that falls squarely at the feet of Mayor Alan Webber, his Finance Department and, yes, the Santa Fe City Council, which is elected to make sure policies are in place to keep such humiliations from happening.
Not only has the city failed to complete the required-by-law financial audit in time for three years running, CliftonLarsonAllen, the firm hired to help complete the job, basically has fired its own client, State Auditor Brian Colón said Tuesday.
Incredible. A large and respected outside audit firm decided to walk away from the job it was hired to do — help the city complete an audit for fiscal year 2020-21. That audit, by the way, should have been turned in to the state by Dec. 15.
With the December deadline blown, Webber and his Finance Department assured taxpayers and the City Council that, no, this time would be different; the city would put its financial house in order. Staff hires were made and an audit firm contracted — resources were in place to do the job. A March 31 deadline was set to submit a trial balance to the external auditors for the 2021 fiscal year. The target date to submit financial statements was June 22.
Note that March 31 was weeks ago, so a June 22 financial statements deadline this year seems but a fantasy.
It’s only a few days until May, and the city still hasn’t completed the job, with Colón promising state intervention in city finances is coming. Details are being worked out, with the first step a meeting among the city, State Auditor’s Office and the agencies the city serves as fiscal agent for, including the Buckman Direct Diversion and the Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Agency.
Santa Fe County has been loud in its unhappiness with the city’s failure to complete financial matters on time because it operates the two agencies in conjunction with the city.
The tipping point is the $4 million to $5 million in cash the city wasn’t able to reconcile by an agreed-upon date: “a huge red flag,” Colón said in an interview.
The state auditor was blunt, contending Santa Fe’s finances were in a state of “distress” and adding the city continues to display a “reckless disregard for compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements.”
The excuses of past years are tired — whether it’s staff vacancies, new software or the burden of allocating a huge flow of federal pandemic funds.
The bitter truth for Webber and the City Council is this: All cities and counties in New Mexico have worked through the pandemic. All cities and counties spent federal dollars. Consistently, Santa Fe has been the city that keeps failing to show how and where money was spent.
We are at Year Three with a late audit. Guess what? If three have been a mess, we find it difficult to believe current financial records are being kept well enough that the next audit will be turned in on time.
Webber, the mayor who loves a plan, is on the hook to create one that works. But first he’ll have to figure out how to work well with a State Auditor’s Office that evidently plans to watch every move. Such marriages are never easy — witness the U.S. Department of Justice’s oversight of the Albuquerque Police Department — but it is the city’s responsibility to make the relationship a success.
Santa Fe isn’t the first city to deal with a financial mess; it can recover. The good news, if there is any, is that city finances are booming.
But as the city and State Auditor’s Office stitch together a way to simply hit deadlines, something more is needed. The administration and City Council should address a way to make the city budget — one rife with too many operating funds and too many ways to hide how money is being spent — less clumsy and more transparent.
Streamline the budget and future audits will be, if not painless, less complicated. And citizens will be able to tell with a glance or two how their money is being spent.
Oh, and hire a finance director who can manage an office and complete tasks on time.
The time for excuses is past.