A recent New York Times story about the unique but fading dialect of Spanish spoken in parts of New Mexico underlines a key truth about the state: The more things change, the more old traditions must fight to stay alive.
The Times story, written by New Mexico native Simon Romero and published in Monday’s New Mexican, tracks a dialect that has set the state apart for centuries. It discusses what makes the Spanish of Northern New Mexico distinct. It’s part of a Times series on how America defines itself.
The New Mexico story focused on language, with a sad conclusion from many quoted in the piece: Because so many of the heritage Spanish speakers are in their 50s and older, the unique dialect, often heard in the north, could be on its last legs. Young people are not learning the language. Spanish still will be spoken, but not the Spanish that developed over hundreds of years in this one place on Earth.
One dissident — New Mexican columnist Larry Torres — remains convinced New Mexico Spanish will endure.
What sets the language apart?
It is more complicated than the story many New Mexicans tell themselves, that their Spanish came directly from the Old World and endured in isolation to this day. That’s true — but only to a point.
“The origins and development of the dialect, which they consider an offshoot of the Spanish of northern Mexico, are far more nuanced and complex than the myth,” Romero wrote.
Our Spanish was forged in the late 16th century when colonizers put down roots in New Mexico. They were not just from Spain, either. Colonists came from Spain, yes, but also Portugal and Greece. Others came from Mexico, with Indigenous, African and European ancestry part of the mix. Those influences — along with Native languages in New Mexico — became part of the Spanish-language development on the frontier.
Because of distance, the small colony was often cut off from the rest of the world, causing the language to evolve in isolation. The article gave examples of differences. Speakers might call a turkey gallina de la sierra instead of guajolote, or call a bat ratón volador instead of murciélago, as in standard Spanish. Another example: New Mexicans use, truje, an older form of the verb to say, “I brought,” instead of traje.
Besides using archaic forms of Spanish, the dialect here also incorporates Indigenous words into the language — chimayó, the Tewa word for obsidian, is but one example. As one of the more than 300 commenters on the article said, “This reminds me of the speakers of ‘Elizabethan English’ in pockets of Appalachia and Gullah in island pockets of the U.S. Atlantic coast. Also, French Cajun in Louisiana.”
A first step in preservation is recognizing the dialect exists — we in New Mexico know that, and national publicity helps make that case. The Spanish of Northern New Mexico and southern Colorado is worth preserving. We understand that, and now more of the world does, too.
From heritage language classes in schools, to continuing to record interviews with elders who speak the language for posterity, to speaking Spanish while doing other work — whether cleaning ditches or polishing church pews — it’s important New Mexicans preserve what makes them unique.
As goes the language, so goes the culture: It’s something we can’t afford to forget.