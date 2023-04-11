A recent New York Times story about the unique but fading dialect of Spanish spoken in parts of New Mexico underlines a key truth about the state: The more things change, the more old traditions must fight to stay alive.

The Times story, written by New Mexico native Simon Romero and published in Monday’s New Mexican, tracks a dialect that has set the state apart for centuries. It discusses what makes the Spanish of Northern New Mexico distinct. It’s part of a Times series on how America defines itself.

The New Mexico story focused on language, with a sad conclusion from many quoted in the piece: Because so many of the heritage Spanish speakers are in their 50s and older, the unique dialect, often heard in the north, could be on its last legs. Young people are not learning the language. Spanish still will be spoken, but not the Spanish that developed over hundreds of years in this one place on Earth.

