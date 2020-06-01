Finally, the primary amid a pandemic is ending. The contested races for major-party nominations for Congress, the state Legislature and various other races will be decided Tuesday — even if all the results aren't counted because of heavy absentee voting.
Many people already have marked their ballots, with Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver expecting more than half the ballots to be cast absentee — that’s unprecedented. With justifiable fear that voting in person could spread the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, many voters chose to vote by mail or use early voting sites.
But some people love going to the polls on Election Day proper, exercising that most precious right of a citizen — voting. From 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. today, voting convenience sites around Santa Fe County are open.
Important during a pandemic, of course, is reducing the risk to poll workers and voters. That means voters should wear face masks, be prepared to wait in line 6 feet apart and, in many places, expect to wait outside so fewer people are inside the voting center.
With the rush on absentee ballots, long lines are less likely, but it’s best to be prepared. There will be many people showing up to turn in their absentee ballots, too. The surge in requests, complaints from some about mail service and other factors have resulted in many voters receiving ballots late; to be counted, they must be turned in today — not postmarked today. We expect a lot of foot traffic at the convenience centers.
Once inside a center, voters should feel comfortable with the process. As always, a voter checks in with a precinct worker and signs his or her name — this year, using a wooden stick that will be discarded. No touching surfaces that others have touched. A ballot is printed out, and then it’s off to vote. Pens to fill in the bubbles by the candidates’ names are handed to voters one at a time. There will be no reusing pens this primary. The ballots — paper, so they can be tracked — are placed in the machine, and it’s done.
Then, of course, the state waits for results. Depending on how many last-minute ballots are turned in, outcomes in close races might be delayed. This is an election like no other, happening in a time like few others.
The country is facing a pandemic, the struggling economy and, in just the past few days, widespread protests in cities across the nation in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minnesota. Despite all this, the nation needs its citizens to be engaged more than ever. The most potent form of political power, and the most effective method of change, remains a vote in a free election. For New Mexico, that change begins today.
Here are the candidates The New Mexican has endorsed on June 2.
GOP primary
U.S. Senate: Elisa Martinez, a traditional conservative voice with potential to bring new groups of voters to the Republican Party.
U.S. Congress, District 3: Harry Montoya who is conservative but compassionate and could be a voice of reason in a party given to extremes. He also would be the most competitive in November
Democratic primary
U.S. Congress, District 3: Teresa Leger Fernandez, a native of Las Vegas, N.M., brings her deep knowledge of the district to the job.
State Senate, District 5: Leo Jaramillo, a breath of fresh air in Rio Arriba County, and someone with understanding of education, economics and how to use policy to solve problems.
State House, District 40: Roger Montoya, a real-life hero who would bring years of experience solving problems to the Legislature.
State House, District 45: Lisa Dawn Martinez, whose life experience in both government and construction work bring a different, and much-needed, set of skills to the Roundhouse.
State House, District 50: Matthew McQueen, the incumbent whose work on the environment and ethics is an asset to New Mexico.
Santa Fe County clerk: Katharine Clark, whose focus on data and customer service would help both the office’s record-keeping and electoral functions.
Santa Fe County treasurer: Lucinda Marker, for her investment experience and emphasis on financial literacy.
Santa Fe County Commission, District 5: Hank Hughes, whose record of accomplishment on important issues in the community, especially providing services to the homeless, stands out.
First Judicial District, district attorney: Scott Fuqua, who offers an outsider’s perspective and considerable management experience to the job.
Public Regulation Commission, District 3: Engineer and former Santa Fe City Councilor Joseph Maestas would be an independent voice, allied with no faction.
Public Education Commission, write-in: Steven J. Carrillo, a former Santa Fe Public Schools Board member with a passion for public education.
