Starting Monday, New Mexico is back on a two-week shuttering of almost all activity except the very essentials — leaving the house for food, gasoline and prescriptions, or for work deemed essential.
That’s how bad the COVID-19 pandemic has grown across the state. A reset, as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called it Friday, is necessary. Not just to save lives, although that is a big part of her decision, but to prevent a collapse of the health care system across the state.
As we have said many times before, New Mexico must flatten the curve. We can do this. Just as we have seen coronavirus spread uncontrolled, we also have seen what happens when New Mexicans follow public health guidelines with diligence.
We all know the drill. Stay home except for essential trips. Wear masks if leaving the house. Wash hands and use sanitizer frequently. Avoid large gatherings. More specifically, the public health order is telling people to keep groups to five and under. It’s time to isolate with the people in your household whenever possible.
This is particularly hard considering next week is Thanksgiving, when people gather with friends and family. That must change if New Mexico is going to dig itself out. Thanksgiving needs to be small, limited to people who live in the same house, with in-person greetings to extended family saved for future holidays and celebrations.
If, in two weeks, the state can cut cases and spread, then the small businesses — essential to the livelihoods of so many of our neighbors — deemed nonessential will be able to reopen. That means barbershops, hair or nail salons, gyms, hotels, coffee shops and indoor dining at restaurants can survive beyond the pandemic. Small businesses — a backbone of our economy — need our help right now, whether through online shopping or purchasing gift certificates to use later.
Providing aid to businesses and individuals — the governor wants a special session soon — can make the next weeks tolerable. This should have happened at the federal level, but since a second round of stimulus has not been issued, the state should step in.
Taking care in this crisis will save lives and livelihoods. And there is incentive in the new public health order for everyone to work together. Reopenings in New Mexico will be targeted, with counties that meet benchmarks able to open even if other parts of the state have to remain shuttered. After Nov. 30, the state is introducing a three-tiered, county-by-county system. That means actions at the local level will determine how counties reopen.
Green, or level one, means a county has low test positivity rates and average daily case counts; at yellow, or level two, borderline positivity rates and average daily case counts will require some public health restrictions; and at three, or red, widespread infection and illness will keep stiff restrictions in place.
Counties can control their own futures.
To that end, we urge local officials — whether at the city or county level — to step up mask enforcement and other measures that will stop the spread of the coronavirus. Hand out free masks. Make public service announcements urging people to stay home and wear masks. Help essential businesses follow the guidelines to keep numbers down inside stores. Our common goal should be a green Santa Fe County, as soon as possible.
The reset begins today.
