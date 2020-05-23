Forget the rural and urban divide in New Mexico. The split among philosophies and practices going forward will be defined as separating those who don’t mind wearing a face covering to stop the spread of germs and those who scream loudly that their liberties are being infringed.
A recent spot check by The New Mexican around town — at big-box stores, outdoor markets and local parks — showed a majority of people covering their faces. Good for us.
Now let’s spread mask-wearing across the state, helping New Mexico continue to lead the way as a state ready to open in a manner that keeps people safe and the virus contained. The scientific basis is clear: The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 spreads, at least in part, through droplets, which a mask contains. If most people wear masks, that stops the spread, especially when individuals also maintain social distancing and continue frequent hand-washing.
What’s impressive is that folks here are wearing masks not just because it is now a public health order from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. No, this is a mask-wearing town because of a respect for science, along with an understanding that as new data emerges, we change our practices accordingly. Remember, at the beginning of the pandemic, U.S. health experts did not recommend wearing masks.
There will be teeth, at least locally, to the order that masks are required for people outside of their homes, with exceptions for such things as exercise, eating or drinking. The city Quality of Life Committee last week unanimously approved an ordinance that would establish a $50 penalty for each violation of the requirement that residents be masked. The ordinance has to go before the Finance Committee on June 1 and will have a June 10 public hearing before the City Council. It would go into effect immediately if adopted.
The $50 fine is hardly onerous, but we appreciate that ordinance sponsor Carol Romero-Wirth, District 2 councilor, is proposing an amendment to make the first violation a warning. It’s important, too, to be clear that a requirement for people to wear face coverings will have an expiration date. We also agree that the big responsibility for the city — and the state of New Mexico — is education rather than punishment.
People need to understand that current research shows wearing a mask protects both wearers and those around them. It’s not an infringement on individual liberty; it’s a public health guideline akin to those requiring people wear seatbelts or babies be strapped into car seats. A common interest in public safety, after all, can trump individual choice.
There is debate over whether a governor can require masks by mandate as opposed through statute. We’re sure the courts will be tackling this issue again, although case law on the ability of government to issue orders during a public health crisis seems fairly settled. Consider this take on the mask-mandate controversy from none other than libertarian lawyer A. Blair Dunn, son of former Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn.
On his Facebook page, Dunn had this to say, directed at all the “lawyers who received a law degree with an emphasis on Constitutional law from Facebook.” He writes, “Yes Gov. MLG has the authority in a law that is over 40 years old to require everybody to wear a mask; yes she can enforce it with fines and jail time; no, it is not unconstitutional even based upon cases that predate the adoption of the Constitution (quarantine of healthy people occurred in 1793 during Yellow Fever and state law making small pox vaccines mandatory was upheld by SCOTUS in 1905).”
That’s just one opinion, of course, but one put forth by a lawyer skeptical of government overreach. Requiring masks is within the powers of the government and, frankly, should not have needed a public health order. It’s common sense. Watching private businesses use signs to encourage face coverings and to refuse service to people who go without has been encouraging. After all, the folks who scream about individual liberty surely respect the right of business owners to set policy inside their shops.
Santa Fe and rural New Mexico haven’t always seen eye to eye. Evidently, that divide is going to hang on through what should be a unified battle to fight COVID-19. It doesn’t have to be that way. Read the research. Understand the science. Think of loved ones who are most at risk. Then, use increased mask wearing as a method of supporting the reopening businesses and other places where people gather. That way, we all win.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.