New Mexico is hardly at its best right now — but that is exactly why President Joe Biden will be making his first presidential visit here Saturday.
The state is in the middle of its worst wildfire season ever — with 600,000-plus acres burned and thousands still ablaze. The president is visiting to see the disaster firsthand and consider how his administration can assist fire-ravaged communities in coming back.
As presidents do, he is coming to share our loss.
For those of us in Northern New Mexico — where the state’s biggest fire ever still burns — the president’s first remarks should include an apology.
After all, both the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires — around 319,000 acres burned — are the result of ineptitude by U.S. Forest Service fire managers. The Hermits Peak Fire began April 6 as a Forest Service prescribed burn, while Calf Canyon started April 19 when remnants of a smoldering pile burn from January caught fire. The blazes grew together, creating an inferno that has devastated much of New Mexico’s most beautiful country.
The people of Mora, Cleveland, Rociada, Sapello, LeDoux, Pendaries, El Porvenir, Chacón and other villages that dot the north are reeling. Tens of thousands of people had to evacuate, with children finishing the school year in a shelter or motel room while their parents tried to make life as normal as possible.
These individuals deserve a vigorous federal response to the wildfire, aid that helps them rebuild with assistance designed to make them whole again — as much as is possible when the nearby forest resemble nothing so much as charred toothpicks jutting from the ground.
The federal assistance cannot be one size fits all, either.
Hundreds of people lived in homes their grandparents or great-grandparents built, irreplaceable and unique, with many families of today unable to purchase or afford insurance to cover catastrophic loss.
They deserve recompense for livestock, outbuildings, tractors and the accumulated gear of rural life lost to the flames. With electricity out, hundreds returned to find spoiled food in refrigerators and freezers. The precious harvest of past hunts — elk and deer wrapped and ready for cooking — all rotted.
These are people who live close to the land, growing food, hunting, fishing and otherwise feeding themselves — the loss of wildlife and habitat will damage their ability to gather their own food. Precious acequias and water systems are damaged, making farming nearly impossible in the near future. So much loss.
New Mexico’s members of Congress understand a disaster assistance package for Mora will be substantially different than one for Miami.
One way Biden can show he also understands what is owed people here is to make sure disaster aid is sufficient and speedy. U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández and U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján have introduced the Hermits Peak Fire Assistance Act to allow for additional damages to be paid to New Mexico residents and business owners affected by the complex fire. This aid package must be passed and signed into law without delay.
We are grateful that Biden declared a disaster even before the flames were doused so aid could begin flowing to communities and individuals affected. Now, with the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire 65 percent contained, focus has to be on helping people rebuild and communities be restored. The state of New Mexico, which has spent millions combating the wildfire and helping evacuees, also will need to be repaid. Then there is money needed to prepare for widespread flooding expected in the aftermath of catastrophic fires.
And the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire is but one of the blazes that has scorched New Mexico during this already-interminable wildfire season. This is the new normal, with longer fire seasons projected for our future. Down south, the Black Fire near Truth or Consequences has laid waste to some 300,000 acres, making it the second-largest wildfire in New Mexico history. These are unprecedented times.
Yet because of the changing climate — less precipitation, hotter temperatures and drier fuel — the fire season in the West is starting earlier. It’s 105 days longer than it was in 1970 and soon will be year-round. What once was unprecedented is becoming the new normal, creating a future that is drier and deadlier.
The calamitous wildfire season of 2022 is likely to be repeated — with today's records obliterated. As Biden surveys the damage and comforts those who suffered, it's essential he understands the federal response must match the moment. Not just in responding to the tragic fires of 2022, but in seeking to prevent future disasters so the West doesn't vanish into smoke.