A mainstay of the coronavirus pandemic in New Mexico soon will be no more.

The state Department of Health has announced it is changing its epidemiological reporting of COVID-19 and will discontinue and archive its dashboard on May 11. NM Notify, the state’s COVID-19 exposure alert system, also is being shut down May 11.

During the pandemic, a majority of New Mexicans used the NM Notify app on their phone, with 1.5 million notifications sent to users potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Recommended for you