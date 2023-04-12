A mainstay of the coronavirus pandemic in New Mexico soon will be no more.
The state Department of Health has announced it is changing its epidemiological reporting of COVID-19 and will discontinue and archive its dashboard on May 11. NM Notify, the state’s COVID-19 exposure alert system, also is being shut down May 11.
During the pandemic, a majority of New Mexicans used the NM Notify app on their phone, with 1.5 million notifications sent to users potentially exposed to COVID-19.
Day-to-day infection numbers, said Department of Health Deputy Secretary Laura Parajon, are less meaningful with fewer COVID-19 tests being administered and inconsistent reporting of home tests. The agency’s view: Why keep reporting inaccurate numbers?
Considering the public health emergency declared by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham expired at the end of March — the national emergency declaration also is being phased out — it is true New Mexico and the nation are in a new phase of dealing with COVID-19.
However, the Department of Health, rather than reducing reporting, should consider ways to share more information about infectious diseases and health conditions.
The COVID-19 dashboard did its job during the pandemic, letting people know when cases were increasing and transmission was getting out of control. It also tracked hospital admissions and the number of tests performed. This was information people used to reduce their risk of infection.
We need more health information available, not less. One lesson of the pandemic is that many New Mexicans are unhealthy — whether dealing with diabetes, heart problems, obesity or other conditions that make them more vulnerable should they contract flu, RSV or COVID-19. For them, knowledge potentially could be lifesaving.
Take the annual flu season or an outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV. A dashboard of information showing where cases and transmissions are high, numbers of cases diagnosed, hospitalizations and any fatalities, would keep the public informed about the spread of these maladies in their communities. People can better assess their risks if transmission information is shared in as close to real time as possible. And that will prevent illness and, potentially, deaths.
Such dashboards could be used for flu or RSV seasons, when a disease like monkeypox emerges and for childhood infectious diseases such as whooping cough, chicken pox or measles. Knowing vaccination rates by location also is useful — both for immunocompromised people and health officials who need to decide where to target vaccination campaigns.
In other words, don’t let the end of the COVID era become a moment when health care consumers have to search the Health Department’s website for information. Much of what we would like to see in a dashboard-type setup already is being gathered. Some of it is posted online. It’s just not always easy to find.
Use the skills developed to create the COVID-19 dashboard and show how other diseases are crossing the state. In New York, the state health department website offers a weekly flu tracker online. Anyone interested can find out how many cases occurred in a week, whether that’s an increase or decrease and check the seasonal total. The site offers comparisons to previous flu seasons, shows current trends and provides flu shot locations.
This is useful information during flu season, especially since a bad strain of influenza can kill. A 2-year-old from Otero County has died from an illness tied to the flu, and the Department of Health has identified 233 pneumonia- and flu-related deaths during the 2022-23 season.
Sharing information widely about what diseases are spreading and where is another prevention tool. The COVID-19 dashboard worked. Instead of retiring the concept, use it more so New Mexicans are better informed about health around the state.