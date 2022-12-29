The concept of a “citizen” Legislature is an idea whose time has passed.

Mostly because citizen now means only a certain few.

By relying solely on volunteers, New Mexico essentially limits who can serve as lawmakers. It's created a Legislature largely composed of lawyers, retirees and the self-employed who have the time or the money to do the work. We need more diversity to represent the interests of a far-flung and unique place where a collision of needs demands more — and more thoughtful — attention.

