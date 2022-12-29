The concept of a “citizen” Legislature is an idea whose time has passed.
Mostly because citizen now means only a certain few.
By relying solely on volunteers, New Mexico essentially limits who can serve as lawmakers. It's created a Legislature largely composed of lawyers, retirees and the self-employed who have the time or the money to do the work. We need more diversity to represent the interests of a far-flung and unique place where a collision of needs demands more — and more thoughtful — attention.
Now, various interests, including current lawmakers, are pushing for the state to professionalize its Legislature. Doing so will mean paying members of the Legislature a base salary. It’s an effort that has been tried before, but in 2023, efforts finally could be moving forward.
Aiding the cause is a University of New Mexico Political Science Department report that recommends paying lawmakers, hiring year-round staff and adding more days to the session. All would make the Legislature stronger and more able to do the work New Mexicans need.
Currently, New Mexico is the only state in the country that does not offer lawmakers a daily or annual salary. Instead, legislators receive only a small per-day payment — just over $100 a day — to help cover expenses. Considering the costs of meals and rooms in Santa Fe during a session, per diem hardly covers spending.
Lawmakers often lose money serving, especially members who live hours away from Santa Fe.
A failure to pay lawmakers is only one issue facing the Legislature. Lawmakers need year-round staff assistance and longer legislative sessions to deal with the complex problems of the modern age. The truth is, lobbyists and special interests tip the scales at the Roundhouse, because a legislator who doesn't have a staff member to help vet ideas and separate wheat from chaff is badly outnumbered.
To that end, lawmakers hope to use the 2023 session to pass laws that will begin changing the way things are done.
State Rep. Joy Garratt, D-Albuquerque, and Rep. Angelica Rubio, D-Las Cruces, are planning to sponsor legislation to create a legislative salary commission; voters ultimately would decide whether to amend the Constitution to follow through. Other House members are taking the lead on laws to increase staff and the number of days the Legislature meets.
Making the Legislature stronger would have the added benefit of balancing the power of the executive. Currently, with the Legislature in session only 60 days or 30 days, depending on the year, the executive has greater power over what should be a coequal branch of government.
Coronavirus-related emergency orders, for example, came from the governor. There was little consultation with the Legislature — it wasn’t in session most of the pandemic, and emergency action had to be taken. The law authorizing the governor to act in a public health crisis or other emergency didn’t foresee a crisis lasting years rather than days, either.
A Legislature that meets more frequently would be available for meaningful consultation during a crisis.
Most important, the problems of the modern age — as we saw with the pandemic — are complex and challenging. They don't just occur during January, the month when the Legislature starts its session. For New Mexico to deal with climate change, affordable housing, education, tax policy and improving the lot of children — all the large issues that constantly challenge the state — we need a better governing approach.
A professional Legislature, with lawmakers from all walks of life with staff help, would produce better governing. And that, we believe, will improve life for New Mexicans.