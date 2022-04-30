New Mexico has its problems. It’s a favorite pastime of residents to point them out, endlessly, moaning about how as a state we are at the top of the bad lists and the bottom of the good ones.
In recent months, though, despite our very real challenges, all New Mexicans should take pride in this: Compared to states around us, we are not extremists. And that normalcy could pay dividends to a state always seeking to improve.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently decided to search all trucks at the southern border with Mexico, causing chaos and disruption. Texas has suffered $4 billion in economic damage, according to researchers.
He did so even with the knowledge Mexico is the largest trading partner for Texas, with more than $400 billion worth of goods crossing annually. Exports from Texas make up some 17 percent of the state’s economy, with a third of those going to Mexico.
The inspections over eight days in April did not turn up drugs or contraband, but did lead to rotting produce and an increase in prices.
Abbott started the inspections in response to the Biden administration’s announcement that it is lifting Title 42 — a Trump pandemic-era health order that federal immigration officials used to expel migrants, even asylum-seekers, at the U.S.-Mexico border.
But actions have consequences: Just last week, Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said a planned rail and ports expansion — the T-MEC Corridor — to connect the Pacific port of Mazatlán to the Canadian city of Winnipeg would not use Texas. Instead, the rail line would be routed through New Mexico.
Such projects take years to complete, but this should be a reminder to business and political leaders that we offer an alternative to states of extremism.
That’s true when it comes to personal choices as well.
Abortion laws in Texas — in anticipation of the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade — are among the most restrictive in the nation, banning the procedure after six weeks.
Worse, they deputize citizens with enforcement, offering $10,000 rewards for successful lawsuits against a person who “aids or abets” a woman receiving an abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected. Vigilante justice is unpredictable and dangerous.
Oklahoma has followed the example of Texas, also banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Because it will take effect as soon as it is signed, the legislation will cut off most abortion access in the state that had absorbed nearly half of all Texas patients traveling out of state for abortions.
It’s likely those Texans will end up in New Mexico, along with people from Oklahoma.
That’s possible because New Mexico lawmakers made the decision in 2021 to strike a law from the books that essentially would have banned abortion if Roe v. Wade were thrown out.
With the Supreme Court expected to toss Roe v. Wade in May, or at least limit abortion access even more, New Mexico’s move to remove an antiquated law from the books seems prescient.
All around us, states are banning books, seeking to censor teachers, attacking gay and transgender young people, and otherwise seeking to use the power of government to cause pain. Some of those teachers, we believe, will move to New Mexico to share their knowledge free of government interference. Families with gay and transgender children also might seek a more welcoming home; they will find it here.
In New Mexico, people go about their lives, unafraid that a neighbor will turn them in for seeking medical care or because their child is transgender. Trucks from Mexico can cross the border without untoward delays — and as a result, our state could be the location of a rail line that will bring with it jobs and opportunity.
Normal — it sure as heck beats extremism.