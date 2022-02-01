New Mexico could be poised to pass legislation that would make it easier to register to vote and increase voting access — all necessary because of the inability of a stalled Congress to pass substantial voter reforms.
This, despite increased efforts in states across the country to make it harder for certain groups to vote. New Mexico deserves credit for stepping up in the face of widespread voter suppression efforts.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver are promoting a broad proposal that protects and expands voting rights. Senate Bill 8 would increase protections for Native voters and also would allow for the creation of a permanent absentee ballot list — no more having to request a ballot each election — while extending early voting one more day, through the Sunday before Election Day. It restores voting rights for people who have a felony conviction and adds drop boxes where people can leave their ballots.
In total, there’s a lot to like in the proposal, which is sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, as well as Democratic Sens. Javier Martinez, Katy Duhigg, Harold Pope and Carrie Hamblen.
But supporters should remember that when attempting to pass sweeping legislation, it’s wise to eliminate parts of the bill that appear to be sticking points.
This legislation would reinstate by law straight-ticket voting. That means a voter could simply choose Democrat or Republican or Libertarian, fill in one oval, and be done. We have said previously and haven’t changed our minds — voting is serious. Considering each race individually is not too much to ask.
We also aren’t excited about a provision to lower the voting age in local elections to 16. While we agree that voting is an excellent habit to instill in young people, we would recommend first focusing on those who already have the right to vote — and who aren’t exercising it.
Get 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds to the polls. All election supervisors in New Mexico should consider increasing voting participation as part of their jobs. That means everyone from a county clerk to the secretary of state.
The proposal also would automatically register to vote an individual who is renewing a driver’s license at the Motor Vehicle Division, what the bill analysis calls a “back end” voter registration process. Rather than signing people up to vote without their knowledge — they then could opt out — we prefer asking them first. That means, for example, when people go to obtain or renew a license, simply ask if they want to be registered to vote at the end of the transaction. It’s not too much to ask and expect an American to register to vote. It is their responsibility
Tweaking these provisions of the comprehensive bill not only would create better policy, but more votes from lawmakers. The bill is headed to the Senate Rules Committee, where we expect at least some changes to be proposed.
The Legislature should keep the intent of the bill intact — expanding voting access for all, while adjusting portions that are less necessary to that goal. Then, pass it and sign it into law. Show that New Mexico can protect voting rights, even when Congress falls short.
At the end of the day, this bill should be seen as voter protection, not voter generation for one party or another. By making sure this bill addresses that, it gets buy-in — from thoughtful Republicans who can see this prevents the stacking of the ballot booth for all.
