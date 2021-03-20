The game-changer that New Mexico children need is an election away.
After years of effort, the Legislature has approved House Joint Resolution 1, a proposed amendment to the New Mexico Constitution that would allow the state to draw from one of its permanent funds to help young children so they won’t be behind once traditional public school starts. It’s an ambitious, necessary effort to raise the standard of living for children, our state’s most vulnerable residents.
Year after year, backers had introduced the amendment, only to see it fail. It’s been a long time coming, and sponsors Reps. Moe Maestas and Javier Martínez, Democrats from Albuquerque, deserve great credit for staying the course. They and backers believed it was possible for New Mexico to raise the standard of living for children — but only if we had the courage to go big.
As state Sen. Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque, who had sponsored such legislation in the past, said during last week’s Senate debate: “It’s turning the ship around in a really big way.”
Backers included Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has made expanding early childhood learning key to her first term. When the Senate Finance Committee continued to block the amendment, Lujan Grisham pushed for the state to establish an Early Childhood Education and Care Department — only the fourth in the nation — to lay the groundwork for improving the lot of children.
At the same time, rather than let the discussion over the amendment delay expansion, the governor persuaded the Legislature to establish the Early Childhood Trust Fund, which can serve as a bridge until stable, permanent funding begins to flow. Voters will decide the amendment’s fate in the November 2022 general election, so this is no overnight fix.
During negotiations last week, legislators kept a 1 percent distribution from the Land Grant Permanent Fund designed to pay for educating children ages 0-5, but added another quarter percent to the disbursement. Those dollars would add to the millions already going to K-12 public education, intended to help ensure “sufficiency” in education for at-risk children.
Funding education sufficiently is an existing constitutional requirement that New Mexico has not been meeting, a district judge decided in the landmark Yazzie/Martinez lawsuit in 2018. The compromise, suggested by Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque, in the Senate Finance Committee, is designed to ensure children receive the resources they need to succeed.
If voters approve, early childhood education will receive some $127 million a year while K-12 schools could see another $84 billion; it’s a 60/40 split. There are safeguards in the amendment to halt the draw should the fund’s principle drop below $17 billion. It stands at $22 billion.
New Mexico’s dedication to improving the lot of children is not going unnoticed.
New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof noted the amendment had made it through the Legislature, tweeting Thursday that, “Congrats to New Mexico, which is close to becoming the first state to declare a right to early childhood education. There are no silver bullets, but early childhood programs do a lot to create a fairer, higher performing society.”
Now, on to the ballot, where supporters of this amendment need to make the case to voters why using this money now is essential.
New Mexico has its Early Childhood Education and Care Department, a necessary structure to ensure money is spent where it can do the most good. Money would go to programs — the early interventions that can change a child’s life, everything from a newborn visit, support from nurses, quality child care or excellent preschool education. Additional classrooms need to be built and teachers recruited and trained. It’s important to boost salaries for early childhood educators; we can’t claim educating young children matters and pay their teachers poorly.
The foundation has been laid. The money — voters willing — will be on the way soon. Finally, it’s the game-changer our children deserve.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.