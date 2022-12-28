New Mexico is no stranger to publicity, whether as a desirable tourism destination, filming location or, more ominously, a center of violent crime.
At the end of 2022, food is putting Santa Fe and surroundings on the map.
A week before Christmas, the CBS Morning Show came to Santa Fe to discuss New Mexico’s fascination with red and green chile — our local definition of “Christmas,” referring to eating both sorts of chile rather than picking just one.
This piece, featuring local favorite Tia Sophia’s and chef Mica Chavez, is one of the better pieces you’ll see on a New Mexico tradition. Not only do we get at the origins of “Christmas” to refer to both red and green — Tia’s waitress Martha Rotondo is credited with coining the term — Chavez has one of the best-ever quotes about chile: “People come for the green, but you stay for the red.”
This piece featured Santa Fe during the holidays, presented great food and wonderful people and showed New Mexico in a flattering — and best of all, true — light. People will visit here because they watched. As the piece concluded, in New Mexico, “every day can be Christmas.”
Then, a few days after Christmas, the British newspaper, the Guardian, had another take on New Mexico good eats. This time, the focus was on Indigenous food. The article featured the best of Indigenous meals as served in three food trucks.
Chef Ray Naranjo of Santa Clara Pueblo runs Manko, bringing Native experience to comfort food — a burger becomes a buffalo green chile smashburger, for example. The truck grew out of Naranjo’s participation in the Pueblo Food Experience, in which volunteers spent three months eating the foods their ancestors ate before European contact.
From that, Naranjo resolved to bring Indigenous ingredients to his dishes. His truck’s name comes from a Tewa word meaning “come and eat.” Today, Naranjo attempts to blend global flavors with Indigenous ingredients, creating a Native fusion.
From Ohkay Owingeh and chef Ryan Rainbird Taylor, there is Yapopup, designed to serve Indigenous soul food, with inspiration from Naranjo. Rather than competition, these food pioneers are helping each other. Yapopup focuses on comfort foods that can have a Pueblo twist. The twist is seen in the name, too. Yapopup is a mix of Popay — the Pueblo Revolt of 1680 leader — and pop-up.
Over the Moon, the third truck featured, is Min Arquero of Cochiti Pueblo’s effort, one rooted in childhood. She and her mother sold frybread along the side of the road, creating close bonds and perfecting the art of making that golden pillow of fried dough. After her mother died of breast cancer in 2003, Arquero kept working to open her food truck to preserve her mom’s memory.
Open just before the pandemic, Arquero’s business is just now hitting its stride, serving up such favorites as Indian tacos and Frito pies.
As this publicity shows, the dining scene in New Mexico is designed to draw both locals and visitors out to eat. Our food is unique, local and traditional with a twist. It’s no wonder people love eating in New Mexico.