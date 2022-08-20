New Mexico can’t afford to waste its record budget surplus — a projected $2.45 billion in new money coming for the budget year starting in July 2023, plus a current budget surplus of about $3.76 billion.
This money can’t simply be spent.
It must be invested.
And by that, we mean targeted toward changing the fundamentals of how New Mexico operates to create future successes.
The huge surpluses of today are coming from oil and gas, with New Mexico the only state in the union to recover to pre-pandemic levels of oil production.
Despite the continuing efforts to diversify the state economy — cannabis, film and television, outdoor industry, local agriculture — the state is growing more dependent on oil and gas, according to figures from the Legislative Finance Committee. About 45 percent of the state budget will be tied to that industry in fiscal year 2024, economists said last week at a committee meeting in Chama.
That’s ironic, considering the efforts Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has put into transitioning New Mexico to renewable energy sources that won’t run out or pollute. New Mexico is moving to renewables, but oil and gas dollars still pay the bills — and will for years to come.
In a state beset by generational poverty, bust-and-boom state budget cycles, substance abuse, climate change, aging infrastructure and educational challenges, many bills remain to be paid.
The good news is that substantive investments are being made that should improve the quality of life for all of New Mexico.
Funding early childhood education, raising pay for teachers, providing Opportunity Scholarships for college students — all of these will someday lead to a more educated, better-prepared citizenry.
But allocating more money isn’t always the answer. Sometimes, even the most dedicated state agency can’t spend it all. An inefficient capital outlay process leaves millions of dollars in the bank and fails to prioritize the most essential needs. Without systemic reform, more spending in this area is almost counterproductive.
Another area ripe for reform — and one in which the groundwork has been laid — is our state’s complicated gross receipts tax system on goods and services.
Because any shift to flatten the rate likely will cost money in the short term, the budget needs an ample cushion when revenues decrease. Eventually, a flatter, fairer system will make it easier to operate in the state and the revenue picture will improve. That’s the idea, anyway. The historic surplus makes it possible to amend the current gross receipts tax system for one with fewer exceptions and lower rates.
Lujan Grisham and the Legislature decreased the GRT for the first time in 40 years to 5 percent, a welcome move. Another reduction is planned next year. But reducing the rate — the 0.125 percent cut is estimated to cost $94 million each time — doesn’t solve the problem of tax pyramiding as related transactions are taxed.
Cities and counties also charge GRTs, so in some areas such as Santa Fe, the combined rate is above 8 percent. That’s a hefty addition to the cost of goods and services. Lowering it will be good for both individuals and businesses.
During the campaign season, much of the conversation should be centered on how to use this windfall. That means the governor and Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti need to debate how best to handle the state’s budget. So do candidates for the Legislature and statewide offices.
Obviously, it’s wise to save some of the billions for the day (and it will come) when the budget goes bust again. Offering rebates to taxpayers also has its place. But most of all, invest in New Mexico. Build a better tax system. Fix roads and dams. Fund the constitutionally established water trust fund to conserve and protect that resource. Grow broadband across the state. Make one-time targeted investments.
There are so many needs. There’s also so much money. It’s a unique opportunity to take a long-downtrodden state to where New Mexico deserves to be — prosperous, resilient and ready for the future.