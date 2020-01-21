New Mexico is a work in progress — that’s the message of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s second State of the State address, delivered Tuesday at the Roundhouse.
Speaking with her characteristic enthusiasm, the governor promised more work ahead. Hard work, with the state making the sorts of investments designed to result in a diversified economy, improvements in education, decreased crime and more protection for children.
“We are fixing what was left broken and addressing urgent needs and turning the corner into the bright future of our incredible state — all at once,” she claimed.
This was an optimistic, energetic speech, much like the governor herself. And she has reason to be proud of her first year. The state has produced 15,000 new jobs since she took office, making it the best year for job growth since 2005 in New Mexico. New companies are moving to the state while local businesses are investing. New Mexico once again is attracting new residents, with the state now in the top 10 nationally for inbound moves. That’s a switch from the years when population was declining.
“New Mexico is the place to be, not just in the Southwest region but in the entire country,” she said, repeating one of her favorite quips. “And if you’re not here, you better get here fast.”
Despite taking the Legislature and other spectators at the speech through a list of what she viewed as accomplishments, the governor focused much of her 47-minute speech on the work that needs to be done.
To that end, she repeated the proposals already discussed in the days leading up to the session. There was a bit of the laundry list about her remarks, supporting the dignity of individuals and senior citizens, making health care and prescription drugs more affordable, and targeting criminals with smartness and toughness. Individual stories brought the reality of how government intersects with the lives of people, people whose situations will change depending on policy enacted over the next 30 days.
Improving education remained a focus during the speech. Proposals include — wisely — paying teachers more, continuing extended learning and K-5 Plus, and expanding early childhood education.
She wants to offer free college tuition via Opportunity Scholarships, a controversial proposal for some in the Senate who prefer an approach based more on traditional financial aid programs. Skepticism is fine, especially because the proposal could cost $35 million a year, but the end goal should be putting college in reach for more students — and keeping those graduates in state once they finish their education.
Hammering out solutions will mean much haggling ahead, with higher education but one divide to be bridged.
Lujan Grisham promised again in her State of the State address to legalize recreational use of cannabis this session, calling it another way to expand the economy and saying it is time to “get this done.” This remains contentious, but the pitch in Lujan Grisham’s speech was that New Mexico cannot afford to leave behind any tools that could create a better economy.
Those instincts are correct. New Mexico must find additional ways of raising revenue before the oil and gas dollars dry up.
The 2020 session, as the money is flowing, is the time to make investments that will bring New Mexico a different kind of prosperity, one less about booms or busts and more about sustained, steady and healthy growth.
New Mexico has started laying a foundation for prosperity. But despite these heady times, with money pouring in, progress never is guaranteed. That’s where the work comes in.
In 2020, New Mexico has a governor committed to hard work, who believes that government can improve lives and that right now is the time to invest for New Mexico’s future. On to the next 30 days.
