For every holiday, it seems, there must be a list. On so many lists, we in New Mexico have become resigned to landing near the bottom.
Not this Dr. Martin Luther King Day — before which the ubiquitous Wallet Hub has released a list claiming to name the states in order of their success at racial integration.
On this list, New Mexico ranks first, ahead of Hawaii at number 2 and Wyoming in the third place. While we are skeptical of lists, this is a ranking that is both flattering and one that seems to fit the New Mexico we all know.
We are a state where people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds live together, work together and honor different ways of being without suggesting one group is better. There is hardly equality of outcome, but great effort is made to ensure equality of opportunity for all people of our state.
Perhaps the proudest tradition of New Mexico is not the myth of tri-cultural harmony, but the hard work that goes into becoming a society where people respect one another not for the color of their skin but, as the saying goes, for the content of their character.
If that top spot were not enough, a map of the country that has been circulating in recent days on social media also left New Mexicans feeling superior, at least in terms of race relations.
The Southern Poverty Law Center in 2018 studied hate groups, finding New Mexico the only state in the nation to lack such organizations. Surely, that’s a positive, although like most places in the world, individual acts of hate hardly remain uncommon.
No, New Mexico is far from perfect.
Even so, this is a place that strives to live up to the ideals of King, the civil rights leader who used nonviolent protest to advance the cause of equality for all. He made it clear that, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
But finding justice was no easy thing, because, as King pointed out, “Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor, it must be demanded by the oppressed.” He led the marches, the movement and the mission to bring about equality for all people in this United States. When he was shot in Memphis, Tenn., during that horrific year of 1968, King was in town to show solidarity with striking sanitation workers. Justice was for everyone.
In New Mexico, we understand the need for justice, for people to be judged for themselves, not because of skin color. It is reaffirming to be ranked as a place where racial integration is a way of life, to be shown on a map as lacking organizations that hate.
Such recognition, on Martin Luther King Day 2020, should make us proud and inspire us to do even better. That’s the legacy of MLK — to seek justice now and tomorrow, never resting until the promise of our Declaration of Independence, that all men are created equal, becomes more than words set to paper.
