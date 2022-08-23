Emily Oster just got a big job — and for that we congratulate her. She is the newly announced finance director for the city of Santa Fe, with a salary of $139,000 a year.
Emily Oster just got a big job — and for that she has our sympathy. As finance director, she has just a few months to complete late audits and turn around what has been a struggling department.
Yet despite walking into a potential minefield, the 40-year-old Santa Fe resident seems to have the experience and education required for this difficult job.
She currently is deputy secretary of the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department, worked as chief financial officer for the Law Offices of the Public Defender and was CFO and director of compliance and quality control at the State Auditor’s Office. She has a master’s degree in accounting from the University of New Mexico, is a certified public accountant and is licensed as a chief procurement officer.
That’s an impressive background.
Even perennial critics of Mayor Alan Webber’s administration pronounce themselves “cautiously optimistic” about Oster’s appointment.
She says she is taking the job because she can help her hometown. And, boy, does Santa Fe need the assistance.
For three years, the city has failed to submit the required state audit on time, bringing down the ire of the state auditor and the threat of the loss or delay of federal and state funds. The office has been the scene of turnover and upheaval, and there are questions about how the city’s cash is handled.
This, from the administration of a mayor who ran for office promising to right the city’s financial ship.
Webber’s predecessor, former Mayor Javier Gonzales, commissioned the McHard Report on city financial operations in 2017 — and it did not paint a flattering picture. The city lacked standard financial controls, with the report concluding significant potential for fraud existed.
Then-candidate Webber carried the report around as he talked to voters, promising that under his leadership, procedures would improve.
There has been some progress, but not nearly enough.
And even in the bad old days, the annual audit was completed on time.
Oster is charged with continuing to improve the city’s financial practices, recruit competent staffers — and keep them — as well as finish the audits on time: every year, no exceptions.
Assisting her are Assistant Finance Director Alexis Lotero and Chief Accounting Officer Ricky Bejarano, both of whom have done extra duty to keep the office functioning amid upheaval. Now it’s time to balance the books, reconcile bank balances, track cash and otherwise make sure taxpayers know where every penny is being spent.
To ensure the job is done, Oster brings a wealth of experience. May she succeed. If she does, so will the city. Taxpayers deserve a precise, frequent and reliable accounting of how their dollars are spent. That’s been absent far too long, as platitudes and promises on audits from city leaders fall flat.
Should Oster finally whip the office into shape, she will have the thanks and respect of a grateful city.