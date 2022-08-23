Emily Oster just got a big job — and for that we congratulate her. She is the newly announced finance director for the city of Santa Fe, with a salary of $139,000 a year.

Emily Oster just got a big job — and for that she has our sympathy. As finance director, she has just a few months to complete late audits and turn around what has been a struggling department.

Yet despite walking into a potential minefield, the 40-year-old Santa Fe resident seems to have the experience and education required for this difficult job.

