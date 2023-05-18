Tourist season doesn’t traditionally heat up until after Memorial Day. But on a recent afternoon walk around the Santa Fe Plaza, it was clear Santa Fe is busy right now. The place was hopping.

We spotted the usual suspects: buskers playing violin or drumming, downtown workers out for lunch and, adding to the mix, kids on end-of-the-year field trips. Alongside, though, we could see visitors, maps in hand, searching for their next must-see destination. It's a wonder more of them didn't trip, considering how glued to the map their eyes were. 

A couple from France was hunting for the post office, unable to find Federal Place and stuck on West Marcy Street. A woman from Ohio stood on East Water Street trying to orient herself, unsuccessfully. She was searching for the Loretto Chapel, but, also, wondering where to pick up the shuttle that will show her around town. Texans — the accents and T-shirts revealed their origins — hunted for the right souvenir to take home, debating their dinner possibilities as they walked out of the store.

