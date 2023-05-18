Tourist season doesn’t traditionally heat up until after Memorial Day. But on a recent afternoon walk around the Santa Fe Plaza, it was clear Santa Fe is busy right now. The place was hopping.
We spotted the usual suspects: buskers playing violin or drumming, downtown workers out for lunch and, adding to the mix, kids on end-of-the-year field trips. Alongside, though, we could see visitors, maps in hand, searching for their next must-see destination. It's a wonder more of them didn't trip, considering how glued to the map their eyes were.
A couple from France was hunting for the post office, unable to find Federal Place and stuck on West Marcy Street. A woman from Ohio stood on East Water Street trying to orient herself, unsuccessfully. She was searching for the Loretto Chapel, but, also, wondering where to pick up the shuttle that will show her around town. Texans — the accents and T-shirts revealed their origins — hunted for the right souvenir to take home, debating their dinner possibilities as they walked out of the store.
The high season is starting early, it seems. And Memorial Day weekend, with the annual Native Treasures Art Festival a week away.
Some of the visitors are likely in town for the Santa Fe International Literary Festival, which opens Friday and continues through Sunday. Others might be here to beat the crowds and enjoy the cool temperatures of late spring. Tour groups pop in and out, as with a group of cyclists spotted earlier this week enjoying drinks before resuming their trip along Route 66.
No matter their reason for being here, visitors need help navigating the town. That's where the premier guide to summer in Northern New Mexico comes in.
Today, you will find the 2023 edition of Bienvenidos inside the Friday newspaper. This annual visitor’s guide to Northern New Mexico will be a gift that keeps on giving all summer long. It has, as they say, a long shelf life.
Inside, you’ll find information about where to go, what to do and how to enjoy what Northern New Mexico has to offer. It won’t be available just this Friday, either. Bien is distributed all summer long so that whether you live here or are stopping through, it will be available to help make planning activities simple. It can be found online, too, at santafenewmexican.com.
With Bienvenidos, navigating downtown Santa Fe becomes easier — as does planning all the fun you will have all summer long. Opera dates. Visits to Spanish or Indian Market. Museum exhibitions. Area Pueblos and villages. Fun places to eat. High road hijinks. Getting outside to take a hike.
Who knows? With Bien as a guide, people might even be able to put down the map and take in the sights. One of the secrets of Santa Fe is learning how to be in the moment, enjoying the here and now. It's why so many visitors return, again and again, with many ending up here permanently. Bienvenidos to all. Welcome to Santa Fe. We're happy to have you here.