Want some good news from the presidential election? There’s plenty, starting with turnout — projected nationally to reach 66.7 percent. That’s the highest since 1908.
For New Mexico, it’s projected at 68.65 percent, according to the secretary of state’s website.
Next door, in Arizona, turnout was at 65.3 percent, but it’s who showed up that makes one of the most interesting stories of this election season.
Arizona long has voted for Republicans in presidential races. It is, after all, the home of Barry Goldwater, the 1964 presidential candidate who for years was his party’s conservative icon. Not since 1996 had Arizona voted for a Democrat in a presidential race.
But in Arizona in 2020, red gave way to blue. And for that victory, great credit goes to the Native people of the state. Indian voters often vote for Democrats; they are among the most loyal in the Democratic electorate. What they often do not do, however, is turn out in great numbers.
In 2020 in Arizona, Native voters did turn out — and that is one reason Joe Biden won Arizona by a slim margin. It’s no stretch to say Native voters put him over the top — the Navajo Nation alone has approximately 67,000 voters, and it’s estimated precincts there went 60 percent to 90 percent for Biden. On the Tohono O’odham Nation, some precincts went 98 percent for Biden-Harris, and Democrats prevailed on the Hopi Nation as well.
All of this, despite the many obstacles for voters in rural Arizona — some Navajo voters live 100 miles away from polling places. To overcome challenges, groups such as Protect the Sacred organized horseback rides to the polls. They recognized the urgency of voting, and the people responded.
Well before election season, groups worked on the ground to register voters. For that to happen, many rural residents had to obtain physical addresses. Groups such as Rural Utah Project, according to NPR, helped obtain the addresses and ended up registering 4,000 Native voters in Arizona. This took years of work.
In Wisconsin, another state Biden won back from President Donald Trump, the sliver of the Native vote also helped the Democrats achieve victory. Majority Native precincts voted for Biden by some 82 percent, as opposed to the state as a whole at 49.4 percent. Margins matter in a state with close results. Trump won in 2016 by around 22,748 votes, and Biden took 2020 in Wisconsin by 20,456 votes.
None of this happened by accident. On-the-ground work in different states, including projects such as Native Vote from the National Congress of American Indians, made this possible.
In New Mexico, precincts at area pueblos saw Biden-Harris winning easily, with margins of 96.1 percent at Tesuque and 86.7 percent overall, compared to 11.6 percent for Trump. While the overall results in New Mexico, at least in the presidential race, were not close in 2020, they have been in the past.
Democrats who want to keep winning this vote should begin work now to hear the concerns of tribal voters and also back registration campaigns to make sure all can participate. NMNativeVote.org has been doing important work in this area.
Come to think of it, Republicans, who pride themselves on attracting the rural vote nationally, should begin considering Native people and the issues they care about. As the Democrats proved, it’s the difference between winning and losing an election.
Unlike the Native vote in Arizona, many Native precincts in New Mexico had low turnout, below 50 percent in some cases. However, there are bright spots, too. At Tesuque and Nambe Pueblos, turnout surpassed 70 percent.
These successes can’t be taken for granted. Political parties and activists can do more ahead of elections to enable all voters to participate and then work to turn them out. Because when people stand up and are counted, their voices can make the difference — first in elections and over the long term, in policy.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.