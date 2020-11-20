The era of alternative facts, alternative math and alternative reality is over, and it’s past time for President Donald Trump and his many enablers to move on.
The 2020 election is done. The transition needs to begin toward a different future.
More than two weeks after his thumping in the 2020 presidential election, Trump apparently remains determined to live in a never-never land, pretending the nation still owes him a second term. It doesn’t.
Whether the Trump team truly believes it has a path to overturning results in Michigan or Pennsylvania, we don’t know. Perhaps it is, as some have opined, simply a way to help him adjust to the fact he lost the election. Perhaps it is an attempt to win a pardon ahead of the many legal troubles he may face once he no longer has immunity as a sitting president.
Or, perhaps this really is an attempt to overturn the results of the election — a serious move to stop certain states from certifying results so that Republican state legislators can choose electors who will ignore the popular vote.
In the end, simple mathematics will win out. Joe Biden is president-elect of these United States, and it’s time — past time — to deal with the many problems the nation faces.
Now is the time for patriots to move Trump’s carney-barking sideshow to the margins. Presumably there are some in the Republican Party’s hierarchy who must know by now the current president is old news. It’s disappointing, if not defeating, to see most have stayed mute.
We applaud Sen. Mitt Romney, who said: “The President has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election. It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American president.”
He needs to be joined by more Republicans and quickly.
They know Biden is the president-elect. They know the claims of fraud are false. They understand the underlying racism of attempting to throw out the votes of Black men and women in cities such as Detroit. Yet too many remain silent, or worse, nod in agreement as bizarre performances such as the one former New York City mayor and current Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani put on last week fill the airwaves with blather.
We include New Mexico GOP leaders in this condemnation. Rather than speak up for upholding the will of the people, state Republican leaders are all aboard the Trump train.
A news release backing the Trump campaign’s claims states the Republican Party of New Mexico is investigating campaign election problems in New Mexico, claiming it is “looking into vote count irregularities and problems resembling those uncovered in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.”
The release, by the way, has no specifics, but claims Dominion voting machines were manipulated, illegal absentee votes were cast and GOP poll challengers were not allowed to oversee the vote count.
In reality, New Mexico’s election, complete with absentee ballot voting and the difficulties of operating during pandemic, was run superbly. Our machines allow for a paper trail and an audit; results are not in doubt, with Biden ahead by nearly 100,000 votes. County clerks and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver adjusted to crisis conditions and delivered.
As the losing lawsuits and endless recounts continue, the work of the nation is being delayed. Biden and his team still are not receiving the briefings they need to be ready to run the country on day one. It is especially important a new president be up to speed on plans for delivering a coronavirus vaccine.
As president, Trump has done more to damage the norms of governance than it seemed possible in four years. The nation — including GOP leaders — cannot allow him to further wreck the place on the way out.
