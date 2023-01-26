New Mexico has reason to celebrate on the filmmaking front: Three cities in our state made the list of the best places to live and work in the movie-making business. The annual MovieMaker magazine list was released earlier this month.
For the first time ever, Santa Fe topped the list as No. 1 among small cities and towns, up from last year’s no. 3. Las Cruces reached No. 7 — the first time it made the list. Albuquerque — which had been on top for four years in a row — came in ranked fifth for 2023 in the big cities category. That's against tough competition, including Atlanta and New Orleans.
"Together, Albuquerque and Santa Fe form a film corridor known for inspiration, charm, inclusiveness, and abundant tax incentives,” said Tim Molloy, MovieMaker’s editor-in-chief.
Making the list is an endorsement of the continuing success — and stability — of New Mexico’s film and television industry, an important part the state's sometimes uneven efforts to create a more diversified state economy.
In fiscal year 2022, the state announced a record $855.4 million dollars in production spending. Of that, some $50 million was spent away from the Albuquerque-Santa Fe corridor, meaning dollars spent are reaching more areas of the state. That $50 million represented a 660% increase, in part because of a 5% tax increase for productions away from Santa Fe and Albuquerque. The state used its tax policy to spread the wealth and support rural economies.
According to fiscal year 2022 figures from the New Mexico Film Office:
Total worker days reached 668,708, up from 547,356 in FY ’21 and 255,156 in FY ’20.
New Mexico hosted 109 total productions in FY ’22, up from 76 in FY ’21 and 78 in FY ’20.
The median wage for a full-time film crew member working in the state was $29.36 an hour compared with $18.18 an hour for all other industries.
State economic development and film industry leaders have worked diligently to grow the infrastructure necessary to support film and television production — everything from training programs and supporting investments in building studio spaces. As a result, both Netflix and NBCUniversal operate thriving production facilities in Albuquerque.
Across Santa Fe, the yellow signs that indicate filming are a familiar sight. Looking for the latest filming location for the Tony Hillerman series, Dark Winds, is a favorite activity across social media.
Work continues to ensure today's success isn't just a flash in the pan.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced the New Mexico Media Academy, a collaboration among the Higher Education Department, and 15 film and media programs statewide, plus Netflix, NBCUniversal, 828 Productions, and IATSE Local 480. The result will be an epicenter for industry-standard workforce training with facilities located in Albuquerque and Las Cruces.
Next month, Santa Fe Community College is offering a training program to assist people 18 years and older who want to become a film and television production assistant — a classic method of learning the film industry from the ground up. A partnership between Santa Fe County, Stagecoach Foundation Inc., the Santa Fe Film Office and SFCC, the weekend training program is free, with qualified applicants receiving 160 hours of paid work experience. Applications are due Tuesday.
All are signs that movies are big business in New Mexico — now and in the future.