New Mexico has reason to celebrate on the filmmaking front: Three cities in our state made the list of the best places to live and work in the movie-making business. The annual MovieMaker magazine list was released earlier this month.

For the first time ever, Santa Fe topped the list as No. 1 among small cities and towns, up from last year’s no. 3. Las Cruces reached No. 7 — the first time it made the list. Albuquerque — which had been on top for four years in a row — came in ranked fifth for 2023 in the big cities category. That's against tough competition, including Atlanta and New Orleans.

"Together, Albuquerque and Santa Fe form a film corridor known for inspiration, charm, inclusiveness, and abundant tax incentives,” said Tim Molloy, MovieMaker’s editor-in-chief.

Popular in the Community